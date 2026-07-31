The American Legacy: Featuring the Public Premiere of Rockefeller Flag

ORMOND BEACH, FL, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, The Casements—the historic residence where John D. Rockefeller spent the final years of his life—will present The American Legacy, a new exhibition by American artist Mateo Blanco, whose works are held in the permanent collections of American museums. The exhibition explores history, material, memory, and the ideas that continue to shape the American experience.

At the heart of the exhibition is the public premiere of Rockefeller Flag, a new oil-on-canvas painting created exclusively for this exhibition and unveiled to the public for the very first time at The Casements.

Rather than portraying Rockefeller himself, Rockefeller Flag investigates the relationship between material and history. Executed entirely in black oil on canvas, the work draws its conceptual foundation from petroleum—the natural resource that transformed American industry and helped redefine the modern world. At the same time, petroleum returns to its artistic origin through oil paint, the medium that has shaped the history of Western painting for more than five centuries.

Within a single work, industrial history and artistic tradition unexpectedly converge.

Installed within the historic residence where Rockefeller spent his final years, Rockefeller Flag establishes a dialogue between place and memory, encouraging viewers to reflect not only on one of America’s most influential historical figures, but also on the broader questions of vision, innovation, stewardship, and the legacies each generation leaves to those that follow.

“For many people, The Casements represents the final chapter of John D. Rockefeller’s life,” says Blanco. “For me, it represents the beginning of another conversation—one about legacy. Every generation inherits ideas, opportunities, and responsibilities created by those who came before. What ultimately defines us is what we choose to build with that inheritance.”

The exhibition also includes paintings previously exhibited at The Butler Institute of American Art, together with a selection of photographs celebrating the landscapes, people, and cultural narratives that have helped define the United States across generations.

Together, these works offer one of Blanco’s most comprehensive museum presentations to date, bringing together painting and photography in a reflection on the American experience during the nation’s Semiquincentennial.

Rather than presenting a political statement, The American Legacy offers a reflection on creativity, enterprise, craftsmanship, imagination, and the enduring capacity of individuals to transform both materials and ideas into lasting cultural contributions.

By returning petroleum to the language of oil painting, Blanco proposes a dialogue between one of America’s defining industrial achievements and one of the oldest artistic traditions in history. In doing so, Rockefeller Flag becomes not simply a painting inspired by Rockefeller, but a meditation on how civilizations are shaped through vision, labor, invention, and culture.

About Mateo Blanco

American artist Mateo Blanco has developed a multidisciplinary practice centered on material transformation, cultural memory, and the evolving narrative of American identity. Working across painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media, his work investigates how ordinary materials can become powerful symbols of history, belonging, and collective memory.

Blanco’s work has been presented by museums and cultural institutions throughout the United States, including The Butler Institute of American Art, the Orlando Museum of Art, the Boca Raton Museum of Art, the Museum of Art – DeLand, the Armory Art Center, the Cornell Art Museum, and the Brick Store Museum. His works are held in the permanent collections of leading American museums, reflecting sustained institutional recognition of his contribution to contemporary American art.

Blanco is represented by Rosenbaum Contemporary, with gallery locations in Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Hollywood, Florida.

Presented during the United States Semiquincentennial, The American Legacy invites audiences to reconsider the relationship between history, industry, art, and national memory. Through the public premiere of Rockefeller Flag, the exhibition contributes to a broader national conversation about the people, ideas, and creative vision that have shaped—and continue to shape—the American story.

“Great nations are remembered not only for what they built, but for what they inspired others to imagine.”

— Mateo Blanco

For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart.