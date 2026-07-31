Unattended Plots Are the Easiest Target: PropLilly Launches Vacant Land Monitoring Service for NRI Property Owners

Scheduled inspections, geo-tagged reports, and on-ground updates help NRI and absentee landowners stay informed about vacant properties without frequent travel.

BENGALURU, India, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — PropLilly, a real estate advisory and property solutions company, has introduced its Vacant Land Monitoring service to help Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), absentee property owners, and land investors monitor vacant plots across India through scheduled site inspections and documented property updates. The service provides reliable on-ground visibility for owners who cannot visit their properties regularly due to distance or overseas commitments.

As more Indians invest in land outside their city or continue living abroad while retaining property in India, remote property management has become an increasing challenge. Vacant land can remain unattended for extended periods, making it vulnerable to encroachment, unauthorized access, illegal dumping, boundary-related concerns, and maintenance issues that often go unnoticed until the owner’s next visit.

PropLilly’s property monitoring service for NRIs helps bridge that gap by providing scheduled inspections conducted by trained field teams. Property owners receive geo-tagged photographs, site observations, and documented reports that help them understand the visible condition of their land and decide whether further legal, technical, or maintenance support may be required.

Helping Remote Owners Stay Informed

The Vacant Land Monitoring service includes:

Scheduled on-site property inspections

Geo-tagged photographs and visual documentation

Boundary observations based on visible site conditions

Updates on signs of unauthorized activity or maintenance concerns

Documented inspection reports

The service complements regular property ownership by providing factual, on-ground updates. It is intended to support informed decision-making and does not replace legal verification, land surveys, title validation, or government records.

Why Early Property Visibility Matters

For many NRIs and absentee owners, inherited properties and long-term land investments remain unattended for months at a time. Limited visibility often means owners become aware of issues only after they have progressed.

Regular monitoring helps identify visible changes earlier, giving owners the opportunity to evaluate the situation and arrange legal, technical, or maintenance support when required. Documented updates also reduce dependence on occasional visits or informal information from relatives, neighbors, or local contacts.

“Property owners should have reliable updates about their land even when they live thousands of miles away,” said Pushpa Latha, CEO and Co-Founder of PropLilly. “Our Vacant Land Monitoring service provides documented site observations that help owners understand the visible condition of their property and respond more quickly when attention is required.”

Supporting Long-Term Property Ownership

PropLilly’s property monitoring service is designed for:

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with land holdings in India

Property owners living in another city or state

Owners of inherited or family-owned vacant land

Long-term land investors seeking periodic property updates

Monitoring schedules can be tailored based on property location and owner requirements, providing regular on-ground updates without repeated travel to the property.

Service Information

Property owners interested in Vacant Land Monitoring can connect with PropLilly to discuss inspection schedules, reporting frequency, and service availability based on property location.

For more information, visit https://proplilly.com.

Disclaimer

The Vacant Land Monitoring service provides observational site inspections and documented updates based on visible property conditions at the time of inspection. The service does not constitute legal verification, title validation, boundary surveying, or security services. Property owners should seek qualified legal or technical professionals where additional verification or legal action is required.

About PropLilly

PropLilly is an India-based real estate advisory and property solutions company that helps individuals, landowners, and investors make informed property decisions through advisory, verification, documentation, monitoring, and transaction support services. With a focus on transparency and practical guidance, PropLilly supports homebuyers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and property owners by simplifying property ownership through technology-enabled solutions and local expertise.

Media Contact

PropLilly

Bajrang House, C 25, 7th Mile Hosur Rd, near Kudlu Gate, Kudlu Gate, Krishna Reddy Industrial Area, Hosapalaya, Muneshwara Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560068

Contact number: +91 63666 82577