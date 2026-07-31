Direct 2u Blinds Expands Plantation Shutters Melbourne Installation Services

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Direct 2u Blinds has enhanced its plantation shutters Melbourne installation service to include more options in plantation shutters for window decoration, which cater to various interior designs. The introduction of the new service increases the company’s capacity to install tailor-made plantation shutters in Melbourne, thereby increasing customer choice in terms of material used, style, and finishing.

Amongst other services offered under the expanded service are an increased variety of basswood plantation shutters, installation and measuring services, and assistance in making informed decisions regarding window treatments based on architecture and functional needs. Plantation shutters continue to be preferred by Australians because of their durability and ease of maintenance.

Growing Demand for Plantation Shutters in Australia

The owners of houses in Australia are deciding to install window fittings that not only serve the intended purpose but also bring elegance to their homes. The reason for the popularity of plantation shutters is that they have many benefits, including privacy, lighting, insulation, and aesthetics, which make them suitable for newly constructed buildings as well as renovation projects.

With the increase in residential building activity in Melbourne, many people are looking for window treatments that are tailor-made rather than manufactured in factories. Plantation shutters provide one with the option of installing them at any location, like living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, etc.

The Direct 2u Blinds plantation shutters Melbourne service has taken into consideration this trend and has come up with services that suit it.

Expanded Range Includes Basswood Plantation Shutters

One of the characteristics that makes the expansion of the service interesting is the presence of the basswood plantation shutters in greater numbers than before. The basswood shutters have a reputation for being very light, having a smooth surface, and being easy to paint. This is an advantage when one wants something stable and good-looking.

In the expansion of the selection, there are several sizes of the louvres available, as well as several color options and combinations, which makes it possible for the client to select shutters depending on their taste. The installation of the shutters depends on the size of each particular window.

Focus on Professional Installation

As well as broadening the range of products offered, the installation service provided by Direct 2u Blinds is another major factor.

This service entails the consultation, measurement, selection of products, and fitting of the shutters to meet the unique demands of the building on which they will be placed. This ensures long-term effectiveness, making the purchasing process easier for the customer.

Direct 2u Blinds assist their clients at all stages of the project, from the inquiry through to installation.

Supporting Modern Home Improvement Trends

Trends in home improvement in Australia have continued to demonstrate the value of efficiency, privacy, and interior decor.

Furniture for windows plays a crucial role in regulating the amount of natural light coming through windows, comfort levels, and adding to the aesthetic appeal of interior décor. Many people are opting for plantation shutters in place of regular window treatments because of their durable nature and flexibility.

The expansion of plantation shutters Melbourne fitting services by Direct 2u Blinds will help cater to people’s needs for customized window furniture that goes well with contemporary and traditional interior decorations.

Company Statement

“We aim at making it easier for customers to have access to high-quality plantation shutters in Melbourne,” stated a spokesperson from Direct 2u Blinds.

“The expansion of our installation services together with the provision of basswood plantation shutters means that we can now give our customers more design options while still retaining our personal approach.”

About Direct 2u Blinds

Introduction: Direct 2u Blinds is an Australian company providing tailored window furnishings such as blinds, plantation shutters, curtains, awnings, and other outdoor shading solutions. The firm provides consultations for clients to choose appropriate window furnishings in accordance with the design and functional needs of their houses. With an emphasis on tailoring, Direct 2u Blinds gives a wide choice of materials, colors, and styles appropriate for various kinds of properties and interior design. Conclusion: With the combination of the product range and customer support, Direct 2u Blinds helps house owners to get effective and aesthetic solutions for window furnishings in Melbourne and the surroundings.

Media Contact

Direct 2u Blinds

Website:https://www.direct2ublinds.com.au/

Country: Australia

Contact Number: 03 9808 0080

Business Email: info@direct2ublinds.com.au