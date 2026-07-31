JS Days 2026: Sencha’s Free JavaScript Conference Returns September 16–17 With Eight Expert-Led Sessions

Sunnyvale, CA, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Sencha, part of Idera, Inc., today announced that JS Days 2026, its free two-day virtual JavaScript conference, will return on September 16–17, 2026, with eight expert-led sessions covering AI-powered application development, enterprise JavaScript architecture, large data handling, and real-world production case studies.

Now in its fourth year, JS Days has grown to attract over 5,000 JavaScript developers, software architects, and engineering leaders from around the world. The 2026 program reflects the practical challenges engineering teams are navigating in production today — from integrating AI responsibly into JavaScript applications to managing large datasets efficiently and learning from real development experience.

Registration is open now at jsdays.io.

“JS Days exists because the most valuable learning in software engineering comes from practitioners solving real problems in production — not from product demonstrations or high-level overviews. Every session this year is designed around the questions JavaScript teams are already asking.”

— James Cahill, General Manager, Sencha

About JS Days 2026

JS Days 2026 is Sencha’s fourth annual free virtual JavaScript conference, bringing together developers, software architects, and engineering leaders to explore the technologies and architectural decisions shaping modern web applications.

The program is built around the questions engineering teams are already asking — not around product announcements or feature roadmaps. Sessions are 45 minutes each with live Q&A, and attendees receive a free participation certificate upon completion.

A Featured Session on Building AI Agents With JavaScript, React, and ReExt

One of the headline sessions of JS Days 2026 addresses one of the most immediate challenges facing JavaScript development teams today — moving AI capabilities from experimentation into production.

Session: Building AI Agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt

Speaker: Marc Gusmano, Sales Engineer, Sencha

Focus: Practical implementation patterns for building AI agents in production JavaScript workflows

The session covers how AI agents can be structured within modern JavaScript applications, how ReExt fits into AI-driven React architectures, and what production integration looks like in real deployments. The content is designed for developers working with JavaScript and React who are actively integrating AI features — not those looking for demos or high-level overviews.

“AI has become a normal part of modern JavaScript engineering, but most teams are still figuring out how to move past experimentation and into shipped features. This session is designed to give developers practical patterns they can apply directly to their own React and JavaScript projects.”

— Marc Gusmano, Sales Engineer, Sencha

Why This Year’s Program Matters

Development teams across industries are being asked to integrate AI capabilities into existing JavaScript applications, handle increasingly large datasets, and deliver production-quality software on tighter timelines.

The transition from AI experimentation to production-ready features presents significant technical challenges — from architecture decisions to workflow integration to long-term maintainability. JS Days 2026 addresses these challenges directly, with sessions grounded in real production experience from practitioners actively solving these problems today.

The Full 2026 Program

Beyond the AI agent session, JS Days 2026 features programming across eight expert-led sessions covering:

▪ Generating live Ext JS applications from existing databases using AI

▪ Building enterprise dashboards for supply chain and fleet management

▪ AI-driven grading logic integrated directly with the JavaScript DataGrid

▪ Practical techniques for large data handling in Ext JS applications

▪ Making AI analytics safe and governable for enterprise JavaScript teams

▪ A detailed production case study of a real recruitment application

Sessions are 45 minutes each with live Q&A and open discussion rooms on both days.

Confirmed Speakers

▪ James Cahill — General Manager, Sencha (Opening Keynote)

▪ Marc Gusmano — Sales Engineer, Sencha (Building AI Agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt)

▪ Pavel Perminov — Solo Founder & Developer, Indi Engine AI (Generating Live Ext JS Apps With Indi Engine AI)

▪ Wemerson Januario — Developer Advocate, Sencha (Ext JS Dashboards for Supply Chain and Fleet Management)

▪ César Martell — Software Developer (Case Study: Developing a Recruitment Application)

▪ Andres Villalba — Sales Engineer, Sencha (Build an AI-Driven Grading Logic with the JavaScript DataGrid)

▪ Rafael Méndez — Sencha MVP (Techniques for Large Data Handling in Ext JS)

▪ Stephen Ball & Montana Mendy — Presales Director & Solution Architect, Yellowfin (Making AI Analytics Safe and Simple for Enterprise JavaScript Developers)

Event Details at a Glance

▪ Event: JS Days 2026 — Virtual JavaScript Conference

▪ Dates: September 16–17, 2026

▪ Format: Fully virtual, join from anywhere

▪ Cost: Free

▪ Session Format: 45-minute sessions with live Q&A

▪ Attendees: 5,000+ JavaScript developers worldwide

▪ Certificate: Free participation certificate for all attendees

▪ Register: jsdays.io

About Sencha

Sencha is a global leader in JavaScript UI frameworks, empowering developers to build data-intensive, high-performance applications for enterprises worldwide. Its flagship products — Ext JS, ReExt, GXT, Sencha Architect, Sencha Test, Sencha Themer, and Rapid Ext JS — are trusted by over 2 million developers and 150,000+ enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, technology, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors.

Sencha is part of Idera, Inc., a leading global provider of B2B software productivity tools. Learn more at sencha.com.

Media Contact:

Sencha Communications

press@sencha.com

www.sencha.com