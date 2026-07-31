A New Way to Verify Powerlifting Lifts: GymLeague Launches Video Submission Platform

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — GymLeague has announced the launch of its online video submission platform, giving powerlifters a new way to have their squat, bench press, and deadlift performances independently verified. The platform is designed to help athletes document verified lifts, build a public performance record, and participate in rankings based on successfully reviewed submissions.

Powerlifting continues to grow around the world, with thousands of athletes training in commercial gyms, home gyms, and local clubs. While many lifters share personal records on social media, there has been no widely accessible platform dedicated to reviewing and verifying those performances outside of traditional competitions. GymLeague was created to bridge that gap by providing a structured process for submitting and reviewing lift videos.

The platform allows athletes to upload videos of the three competition lifts:

Squat

Bench Press

Deadlift

Each submitted lift is reviewed through GymLeague’s verification process before being accepted as a verified performance. To maintain a consistent review process and encourage athletes to submit quality attempts, users can upload up to four lift videos each month.

Built for Every Powerlifter

GymLeague is open to anyone with an interest in powerlifting. Whether an athlete is preparing for a first competition, returning to training after time away, or simply wants independent verification of a personal best, the platform provides a place where performances can be recorded and recognized.

Rather than focusing only on competition day, GymLeague gives athletes the opportunity to document progress throughout the year. Verified lifts become part of an athlete’s profile, creating a record that reflects consistent effort and measurable improvement.

More Than Video Verification

Video verification is the foundation of GymLeague, but the platform has been developed with a broader vision for the strength sports community.

Current and planned features include:

Athlete profiles featuring verified lifts and performance history

Performance rankings based on verified submissions

Online lifting challenges

Gym partnerships and business profiles

Sponsored competitions

Community events

Ambassador collaborations

Future coaching and training resources

These features are intended to give athletes, coaches, gyms, and fitness businesses a central place to connect through verified strength performances.

Encouraging Fair Recognition

Social media has made it easier than ever to share lifting videos, but it has also made it difficult to distinguish verified performances from unverified claims. GymLeague aims to provide athletes with an independent review process based on consistent verification standards.

By creating a structured submission system, the platform offers lifters an opportunity to earn recognition for successful performances while giving viewers greater confidence in verified results.

Supporting Gyms and the Strength Community

GymLeague also plans to work with commercial gyms and fitness businesses through partnership opportunities. Participating gyms will be able to create business profiles, sponsor competitions, and increase their visibility among powerlifters using the platform.

As the community grows, GymLeague plans to introduce additional features that encourage participation both online and at future in-person events.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the video submission platform marks the first step in GymLeague’s long-term vision of creating an active community built around verified powerlifting performances. Future development will continue to focus on expanding athlete features, strengthening community engagement, and supporting fair competition through consistent lift verification.

Athletes interested in submitting verified lifts or learning more about the platform can visit https://gymleague.nl/.

About GymLeague

GymLeague is an online platform dedicated to verified powerlifting. Athletes can upload videos of their squat, bench press, and deadlift for independent review, build athlete profiles, track verified performances, and participate in rankings based on approved lift submissions. The platform also supports gym partnerships, sponsored competitions, and community initiatives designed to connect strength athletes through fair and consistent lift verification.

Follow GymLeague

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Gymleague/61590410285246/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gymleague_official/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@gymleaguenl

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gymleague_official