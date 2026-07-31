Non-invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Fueled by Rising Global Cancer Burden

The way we detect cancer is changing. Instead of relying solely on invasive tissue biopsies, the industry is shifting toward blood tests, advanced imaging, and liquid biopsy — methods that are faster, safer, and easier on patients. This shift is fueling rapid expansion of the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market, which is set to nearly double over the next decade as rising cancer rates and healthcare investment collide with new screening technology.

Market size (2025): USD 80.9 billion

USD 80.9 billion Market estimate (2026): USD 85.8 billion

USD 85.8 billion Market forecast (2033): USD 139.1 billion

USD 139.1 billion Growth rate: 7.1% CAGR (2026–2033)

7.1% CAGR (2026–2033) Largest regional market : North America (41.2% revenue share, 2025)

: North America (41.2% revenue share, 2025) Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific (highest CAGR, 2026-2033)

Here’s what’s driving that growth.

Market Drivers

Cancer cases are rising fast. In 2022, there were 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths worldwide. Cases could hit 35 million by 2050 — a 77% jump — due to aging populations, tobacco, alcohol, obesity, and pollution.

Patients want easier screening. Tissue biopsies are invasive and hard to repeat. Blood tests, imaging, and liquid biopsy let doctors screen more people, catch cancer earlier, and monitor it without surgery.

Governments are funding early detection. Screening programs, reimbursement policies, and faster regulatory pathways (FDA, EMA) are pushing adoption, even as high R&D and validation costs keep the market concentrated among established players.

Key Trends

Liquid biopsy is the fastest-growing technology. Just a blood draw — ideal for elderly or advanced-stage patients where biopsy is risky or impractical.

Just a blood draw — ideal for elderly or advanced-stage patients where biopsy is risky or impractical. AI is showing up everywhere in diagnostics — from AI-enhanced MRI to an FDA-approved device for real-time breast cancer margin assessment during surgery.

— from AI-enhanced MRI to an FDA-approved device for real-time breast cancer margin assessment during surgery. Instruments lead the market (64.4% share in 2025) , but consumables — test strips, cartridges, vials — are growing fastest since every test needs them.

, but consumables — test strips, cartridges, vials — are growing fastest since every test needs them. Liver cancer leads by indication (16.6% share) , but lung cancer — the deadliest cancer globally — is set for the strongest growth as blood-based tests improve.

, but lung cancer — the deadliest cancer globally — is set for the strongest growth as blood-based tests improve. Genomic sequencing is advancing quickly, with new platforms like Roche’s SBX technology speeding up complex diagnostics.

The shift to non-invasive diagnostics is already underway. Get the full report now and stay ahead of where the market’s headed.

Regional Share & Leadership

North America – largest market (41.2% share). High cancer prevalence, strong R&D, and frequent FDA approvals keep the region in the lead. The U.S. drives this, backed by approvals like Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s Claire device for intraoperative breast cancer imaging.

Asia Pacific – fastest-growing region (7.7% CAGR). Aging populations, rapid urbanization, and healthcare expansion in China and India are accelerating demand. China is the fastest-growing country in the region, fueled by government-backed screening programs and lab expansion.

Europe – significant share. National screening programs and growing genomics investment, particularly in the UK and Germany, support steady growth.

Latin America – emerging market. Genomics partnerships, such as expanded testing access in Brazil, are opening the region up.

Middle East & Africa – emerging market. Rising healthcare investment and medical tourism in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are driving early growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market is led by a mix of diagnostic imaging giants, established healthcare conglomerates, and genomics specialists, each pushing innovation to secure their share of a fast-growing space.

Abbott Laboratories — A global healthcare leader with a broad diagnostics portfolio spanning hospitals, laboratories, blood banks, and clinics. Abbott continues to invest in innovative diagnostic systems and tests, positioning itself to expand deeper into personalized, accessible cancer screening.

— A global healthcare leader with a broad diagnostics portfolio spanning hospitals, laboratories, blood banks, and clinics. Abbott continues to invest in innovative diagnostic systems and tests, positioning itself to expand deeper into personalized, accessible cancer screening. GE HealthCare — A major force in imaging technology, GE HealthCare is integrating AI into its diagnostic platforms to boost speed and accuracy. In December 2025, it introduced new imaging systems powered by NVIDIA technology, including SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, Photonova Spectra, SIGNA Bolt, Pristina Recon DL, and Vivid Pioneer — all aimed at improving clinical workflow efficiency and enabling more timely diagnoses.

— A major force in imaging technology, GE HealthCare is integrating AI into its diagnostic platforms to boost speed and accuracy. In December 2025, it introduced new imaging systems powered by NVIDIA technology, including SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, Photonova Spectra, SIGNA Bolt, Pristina Recon DL, and Vivid Pioneer — all aimed at improving clinical workflow efficiency and enabling more timely diagnoses. Siemens Healthineers — A key player in advanced imaging and diagnostics, competing closely with GE and Philips on next-generation MRI, CT, and AI-integrated imaging solutions for earlier tumor detection.

Looking ahead, competition is increasingly centered on three fronts: embedding AI into imaging and pathology workflows, scaling liquid biopsy and genomic sequencing platforms for broader accessibility, and forming regional partnerships to expand diagnostic infrastructure in emerging markets like Latin America, India, and the Middle East. Companies that can combine faster, more accurate detection with lower per-test costs are best positioned to lead the market’s next phase of growth.

See how the rest of the field stacks up. Get the full competitive analysis — including company profiles, strategic moves, and market positioning for every key player.

Bottom Line

The non-invasive cancer diagnostics market is at an inflection point. Rising global cancer incidence, combined with a clear patient and provider preference for less invasive testing, is pushing healthcare systems to adopt faster, blood-based, and imaging-driven diagnostic methods at scale. AI integration is accelerating this shift further, making diagnostics not just less invasive but also more precise and efficient — from AI-enhanced imaging systems to intraoperative tools that improve surgical outcomes in real time. Liquid biopsy, in particular, is emerging as a transformative technology, offering a low-risk alternative for populations where traditional biopsy is difficult or dangerous. As these innovations mature and expand into underserved regions, particularly across Asia Pacific and Latin America, the market is set to nearly double by 2033 — reflecting a broader global commitment to catching cancer earlier and treating it more effectively.

Explore our dedicated business services:

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.