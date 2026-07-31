Faucet Market Report: Size, Growth, and Key Players

The global faucet market is on a firm upward trajectory, fueled by rising construction activity, a boom in home renovations, and rapid advances in smart plumbing technology. According to Grand View Research, the market is set to nearly double over the next several years, making faucets one of the more dynamic categories within the broader home fixtures industry.

Explore the Numbers Behind the Boom

2025 market size: USD 24.9 billion

USD 24.9 billion 2026 estimate: USD 26.8 billion

USD 26.8 billion 2033 forecast: USD 45.5 billion

USD 45.5 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 7.8%

7.8% Asia Pacific: largest region, 39.2% of global revenue (2025)

largest region, 39.2% of global revenue (2025) North America: 24.8% of global revenue (2025)

24.8% of global revenue (2025) Europe: 22.6% of global revenue (2025)

22.6% of global revenue (2025) China: ~40.6% of Asia Pacific’s revenue (2025)

~40.6% of Asia Pacific’s revenue (2025) India: fastest-growing major market, 10.3% CAGR through 2033

Key Market Segments

Every faucet purchase decision, whether it’s a contractor stocking up for a housing project or a homeowner redoing a kitchen, comes down to a handful of trade-offs: how it works, what it’s made of, how it looks, and where it gets installed. Here’s how those choices are playing out across the market.

There’s a consistent pattern across almost every segment: the “safe,” established choice still commands the biggest slice of revenue today, while a newer, more feature-rich alternative is growing faster and will likely close the gap over time.

Mechanism: Disc-cartridge designs are the current leader (33.5% share) because they last longer and leak less, but ball faucets — simpler and cheaper — are gaining ground fastest (8.3% CAGR), especially in mid-range kitchens.

Disc-cartridge designs are the current leader (33.5% share) because they last longer and leak less, but ball faucets — simpler and cheaper — are gaining ground fastest (8.3% CAGR), especially in mid-range kitchens. Power source: Manual faucets still make up the vast majority of installations (83.5%) simply because they work anywhere without wiring or sensors. Automatic, touchless models are the real growth story (8.8% CAGR), pushed by hygiene-conscious commercial spaces like airports and hospitals.

Manual faucets still make up the vast majority of installations (83.5%) simply because they work anywhere without wiring or sensors. Automatic, touchless models are the real growth story (8.8% CAGR), pushed by hygiene-conscious commercial spaces like airports and hospitals. Room: Bathrooms are the biggest use case (59.1%) thanks to sheer installation volume across homes, offices, and hotels — but kitchens are catching up faster (8.0% CAGR) as pull-down sprayers and touchless controls become kitchen staples.

Bathrooms are the biggest use case (59.1%) thanks to sheer installation volume across homes, offices, and hotels — but kitchens are catching up faster (8.0% CAGR) as pull-down sprayers and touchless controls become kitchen staples. Buyer type: Homes account for most demand (71.6%), tied to steady renovation and new-build activity, while commercial buyers — hotels, offices, retail — are growing at a quicker clip (8.1% CAGR) as water-efficiency codes push modernization.

Homes account for most demand (71.6%), tied to steady renovation and new-build activity, while commercial buyers — hotels, offices, retail — are growing at a quicker clip (8.1% CAGR) as water-efficiency codes push modernization. Build material: Brass and bronze dominate (39.8%) for their strength and ease of manufacturing, but stainless steel is rising faster (8.7% CAGR) for its hygienic, corrosion-resistant appeal in kitchens.

Brass and bronze dominate (39.8%) for their strength and ease of manufacturing, but stainless steel is rising faster (8.7% CAGR) for its hygienic, corrosion-resistant appeal in kitchens. Look and finish: Chrome remains the go-to (42.5%) for its durability and manufacturing efficiency, while matte black is the style everyone’s chasing right now (9.0% CAGR).

Chrome remains the go-to (42.5%) for its durability and manufacturing efficiency, while matte black is the style everyone’s chasing right now (9.0% CAGR). Where it’s bought: Hardware stores and distributors still handle most sales (80.7%), largely because contractors need fixtures on hand immediately — but online buying is growing fastest (8.6% CAGR) as e-commerce becomes the norm for home improvement shopping.

Get Ahead of the Curve — Access the Full Analysis to uncover the segments, regions, and players set to define faucet market growth through 2033.

What’s Driving the Growth

A few forces are converging to push this market forward:

Construction activity remains strong. New housing, office, and retail developments continue to require modern kitchen and bathroom fixtures. In the U.S. alone, housing permits reached an annualized rate of about 1.448 million units in December 2025 — a sign that residential construction, and the faucet demand that comes with it, isn’t slowing down.

New housing, office, and retail developments continue to require modern kitchen and bathroom fixtures. In the U.S. alone, housing permits reached an annualized rate of about 1.448 million units in December 2025 — a sign that residential construction, and the faucet demand that comes with it, isn’t slowing down. Renovation spending is climbing. Homeowners are investing heavily in upgrades — the median homeowner spent around USD 20,000 on renovations in 2024, with top spenders exceeding USD 140,000. Much of that spending flows directly into premium, design-forward faucets.

Homeowners are investing heavily in upgrades — the median homeowner spent around USD 20,000 on renovations in 2024, with top spenders exceeding USD 140,000. Much of that spending flows directly into premium, design-forward faucets. Smart home adoption is accelerating. Touchless faucets, voice activation, and preset temperature controls are becoming mainstream, especially in households chasing convenience and in commercial spaces where hygiene is a priority.

Touchless faucets, voice activation, and preset temperature controls are becoming mainstream, especially in households chasing convenience and in commercial spaces where hygiene is a priority. Hospitality expansion. As tourism and business travel keep growing, hotels and resorts are installing durable, design-forward faucets that can handle heavy daily use without compromising on style.

As tourism and business travel keep growing, hotels and resorts are installing durable, design-forward faucets that can handle heavy daily use without compromising on style. Water conservation priorities. Building codes and sustainability goals in many regions are pushing adoption of water-saving aerators, flow restrictors, and automatic shut-off systems — particularly in commercial and public facilities.

Building codes and sustainability goals in many regions are pushing adoption of water-saving aerators, flow restrictors, and automatic shut-off systems — particularly in commercial and public facilities. Health and hygiene awareness. The rise of hands-free, sensor-based faucets in hospitals, airports, and restaurants reflects a lasting shift in hygiene expectations that took hold during the pandemic and hasn’t faded since.

The Competitive Landscape

A handful of established manufacturers continue to shape the market through scale, brand recognition, and steady innovation:

Kohler Co. — A legacy brand known for broad product portfolios spanning residential and commercial fixtures, with continued investment in design-led collections.

— A legacy brand known for broad product portfolios spanning residential and commercial fixtures, with continued investment in design-led collections. Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet) — One of the most recognizable names in North America, regularly refreshing its lineup with new finishes and touchless technology, including recent launches at KBIS 2026.

— One of the most recognizable names in North America, regularly refreshing its lineup with new finishes and touchless technology, including recent launches at KBIS 2026. Fortune Brands Innovations (Moen) — Known for functional innovation, such as its recent instant-hot-water faucet systems aimed at modern kitchen convenience.

— Known for functional innovation, such as its recent instant-hot-water faucet systems aimed at modern kitchen convenience. GROHE / Hansgrohe SE — Premium European brands that lead on design innovation and smart faucet technology, competing on quality and aesthetics rather than price.

Download the Full Analysis to see how leading manufacturers and emerging market forces are shaping the faucet industry’s path to 2033.

The Bottom Line

The faucet market’s growth is really a reflection of how people live today: more construction, more renovation spending, and a growing appetite for fixtures that blend hygiene, convenience, and style. With a projected CAGR of 7.8% through 2033, this is a category where established brass-and-chrome basics still hold the largest share, but the fastest growth is clearly happening at the intersection of automation, sustainability, and design.

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