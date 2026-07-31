Data Center SSD Market: The Growing Importance of EDSFF SSDs

The global Data Center SSD market is entering a new phase of accelerated growth as enterprises, hyperscale cloud providers, and AI infrastructure operators continue to modernize storage architectures. Explosive data creation, generative AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud-native applications are driving unprecedented demand for high-capacity, low-latency solid-state storage. Traditional HDD-based storage is increasingly being replaced by enterprise SSDs capable of supporting real-time analytics, virtualization, and mission-critical workloads.

Market Size and Financial Growth

2025: Market valued at $18.5 billion

2026: Expected to grow to $21.5 billion — that’s roughly a 16% jump in just one year, reflecting the current supply crunch and price surge (more on that below)

2033: Projected to reach $66.3 billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 17.4% — a strong sustained growth rate driven by AI infrastructure buildout rather than a short-term spike

Market Segments & Key Drivers

By form factor: 5-inch U.2/U.3 drives currently dominate with 42% market share — these are the standard enterprise SSD form factors used in most servers today. However, EDSFF (Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor) is the fastest-growing format, specifically because it’s designed for the higher bandwidth and density needs of AI server racks.

5-inch U.2/U.3 drives currently dominate with 42% market share — these are the standard enterprise SSD form factors used in most servers today. However, EDSFF (Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor) is the fastest-growing format, specifically because it’s designed for the higher bandwidth and density needs of AI server racks. By NAND type : TLC (Triple-Level Cell) NAND generates the most revenue currently, but QLC (Quad-Level Cell) NAND is growing fastest since it offers a lower cost per terabyte — attractive as buyers look for ways to manage rising costs.

: TLC (Triple-Level Cell) NAND generates the most revenue currently, but QLC (Quad-Level Cell) NAND is growing fastest since it offers a lower cost per terabyte — attractive as buyers look for ways to manage rising costs. By end user: Hyperscale cloud providers (think AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud-scale operators) are both the largest and fastest-growing customer segment, driven directly by AI training and inference workloads.

Pricing and Supply Dynamics

Structural NAND shortage, not a typical cycle: Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron have redirected wafer capacity toward High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) for AI accelerators, which consumes far more fab resources per wafer than standard NAND — leaving less capacity for conventional flash.

Sharp price escalation: NAND flash contract prices rose 33–38% QoQ in early 2026; enterprise SSD contract prices surged roughly 80% QoQ over the same period, with TrendForce reporting spikes of up to 60% for select enterprise categories.

Extreme real-world impact: A 30TB TLC enterprise SSD that cost ~$3,000 in Q2 2025 was priced at ~$17,500 by Q1 2026 — a ~472% increase.

Allocation skew toward enterprise: Enterprise SSDs now consume roughly 60% of global NAND production, squeezing out consumer SSDs, SD cards, and USB drives, which manufacturers deprioritize in favor of higher-margin enterprise/AI orders.

No near-term relief: Analysts don’t expect meaningful new fab capacity to ease the shortage until 2027–2028, since greenfield fab construction is capital-intensive and multi-year; tight supply is expected to persist at least through the rest of 2026.

Shifting procurement behavior: Buyers are moving from spot purchases to long-term supply agreements and “fixed BOM” strategies (locking components early) to avoid re-qualification costs and secure allocation ahead of price hikes.

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Regional Outlook

North America (2025): Largest revenue share, driven by hyperscale cloud infrastructure investment, AI data center buildout, and early NVMe adoption.

Largest revenue share, driven by hyperscale cloud infrastructure investment, AI data center buildout, and early NVMe adoption. Asia Pacific (2026–2033): Fastest CAGR at 19.5%, fueled by cloud computing expansion and AI infrastructure investment in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Fastest CAGR at 19.5%, fueled by cloud computing expansion and AI infrastructure investment in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe: Steady growth driven by sustainable data center investment and data localization regulations pushing SSD upgrades.

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Major Industry Players (Companies operating in the global data center SSD market)

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.)

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