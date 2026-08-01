U.S. Commission of Fine Arts Approval of Upgrades to Chaplains Monuments in Section 2

Washington, DC, 2026-08-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Washington Fine Arts Commission’s (WFAC) approval of updates to the Chaplains Monuments in Section 2 at Arlington National Cemetery is being celebrated by the National Conference on Ministry. The approval by the WFAC was established at the organization’s recent July 16th meeting. The WFAC reviews all national art related construction projects in Washington DC.

The celebration is the culmination of over a decade of work in advocacy by the National Conference on Ministry.

Retired Navy Rear Admiral, Rabbi Harold Robinson noted, “NCMAF rejoices that the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) has approved the design of the updates at Chaplains Hill Memorial, Arlington national cemetery. In doing so CFA has acknowledged sacred work of Chaplains, who go forward with our soldiers, sailors, and marines, Kostas, and guardians, often in harms way, always unarmed, to provide spiritual strength, and solace to the men and women in far off, frightening places.”

The plan involves replacing an aging piece of cement with a new piece $16,000 piece of granite that presents a Protestant plaque honoring 120 Chaplains of a wide range of denominations lost in WWII. To be added is a new plaque honoring 85 chaplains lost in service in Korea, Vietnam, late 20th Century and post 9-11.

Also 35 names will be added to the Catholic Monument that covers chaplains lost post 9-11 and a number who died in service outside of conflict periods. One name will also be added to the Jewish Chaplains Monument. There will be NO cost to taxpayers. Generous, private contractors will donate all supplies and labor.

Support for the update monuments came from The American Legion, the Association of the United States Army – AUSA, the Chapel of the Four Chaplains in Philadelphia and the Navy League of the United States.

The project started nearly 20 years ago. The current project has been delayed although it has been included in three National Defense Authorization Acts. The Arlington National Cemetery officials stalled the project based on their preference to avoid monuments that have lists of names.

The National Conference on Ministry to the Armed Forces (NCMAF) is the umbrella organization for 95 U.S. faith groups and professional clergy endorsing military and VA chaplains. Over the past 75 years, NCMAF has erected multiple monuments on Chaplains Hill honoring chaplains who died in service, including monuments recognizing Protestant, Roman Catholic and Jewish chaplains.

For more information, visit https://www.ncmaf.com