Connected TV Market Outlook by Region and Application

The global Connected TV Market is witnessing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly shift from traditional television to internet-enabled entertainment platforms. The market was valued at USD 290.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 318.6 billion in 2026 to USD 757.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2033. The growing popularity of streaming platforms, smart home technologies, and high-speed internet connectivity is significantly driving demand for connected TVs worldwide.

Consumers are now looking beyond screen size when purchasing televisions, prioritizing features such as built-in streaming applications, AI-powered picture optimization, voice assistants, gaming capabilities, and seamless connectivity. Continuous innovations in display technologies, expanding OTT ecosystems, and increasing investments by leading television manufacturers are further supporting the long-term growth of the connected TV market.

Key Market Highlights

Market size: USD 290.5 billion in 2025 .

. Forecast value: USD 757.6 billion by 2033 .

. Growth rate: 13.2% CAGR (2026–2033) .

. Largest region by share: Asia Pacific (39.1% in 2025) .

. Largest segment by screen size: 30 to 50 inches (56.7% in 2025) .

. Largest segment by technology: LED (69.4% in 2025) .

. Largest segment by distribution channel: Online sales (58.4% in 2025).

Connected TV Market Overview

The connected TV market is rapidly transforming the home entertainment industry as internet-enabled televisions become the preferred choice for digital content consumption. Consumers are increasingly spending more time on streaming services, live sports, gaming platforms, and on-demand video applications, making connected TVs an essential part of modern households.

Manufacturers are continuously improving smart TV capabilities by integrating advanced operating systems, voice assistants, AI-powered content recommendations, and enhanced display technologies. Growing adoption of 4K, OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED televisions is further improving viewing experiences while encouraging consumers to replace conventional television sets with connected devices.

Download a free sample copy of the Connected TV Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Key Growth Drivers

One of the primary factors driving the connected TV market is the increasing popularity of streaming-first entertainment. Consumers prefer accessing subscription-based and free ad-supported streaming services directly through smart televisions without requiring additional devices.

The rapid expansion of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platforms is also creating significant growth opportunities. The increasing availability of free digital content is encouraging households to purchase televisions that support integrated streaming applications and advanced internet connectivity.

In addition, continuous improvements in internet infrastructure, rising smart home adoption, affordable smart TV pricing, and growing demand for gaming-ready televisions are supporting market expansion across both developed and emerging economies.

Connected TV Market Segment Analysis

By Screen Size

The 30 to 50 inches segment dominated the market with a 56.7% revenue share in 2025. This screen size remains the preferred choice among consumers because it offers an ideal balance between viewing experience, affordability, and space efficiency.

Manufacturers continue introducing affordable 4K HDR models within this category, making advanced smart TV features accessible to a wider customer base.

By Technology

The LED segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.4% in 2025. LED televisions continue to dominate due to their affordability, energy efficiency, and availability across multiple price ranges.

Ongoing improvements in picture quality, HDR performance, smart operating systems, and display technologies continue strengthening the popularity of LED-based connected TVs among mainstream consumers.

By Distribution Channel

The online sales segment led the market with a 58.4% revenue share in 2025. Consumers increasingly purchase connected TVs through e-commerce platforms because they can easily compare specifications, read customer reviews, access promotional discounts, and benefit from convenient home delivery.

The growing influence of digital marketing, influencer reviews, installation services, and bundled streaming subscriptions is further accelerating online sales.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Connected TV Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global connected TV market with a 39.1% revenue share in 2025 and is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing regions throughout the forecast period.

China and India are driving regional growth due to increasing internet penetration, expanding OTT platforms, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for affordable smart televisions. Countries such as Japan and South Korea continue to witness strong demand for premium OLED and gaming-focused televisions, while Southeast Asian markets are experiencing rapid adoption of mid-range 4K smart TVs.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

North America Connected TV Market

North America accounted for a significant market share in 2025, supported by high consumer spending, advanced digital infrastructure, and widespread adoption of streaming platforms.

Consumers increasingly upgrade to premium connected TVs offering AI-powered features, voice control, smart-home integration, and enhanced gaming performance. Continuous investments by television manufacturers and streaming companies continue supporting regional growth.

Europe Connected TV Market

Europe is expected to witness steady market growth during the forecast period as consumers increasingly upgrade to advanced smart televisions featuring OLED, Mini-LED, and HDR technologies.

Germany remains one of Europe’s leading connected TV markets, supported by strong smart TV adoption and increasing demand for digital video content. The UK is also witnessing significant growth due to expanding streaming consumption and increasing connected TV advertising investments.

Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

Central and South America are experiencing rising demand for affordable connected TVs as consumers transition from traditional broadcasting to app-based entertainment platforms.

The Middle East & Africa market is also expanding steadily due to increasing internet penetration, localization of streaming content, and improving availability of affordable smart televisions equipped with pre-installed streaming applications.

Competitive Landscape

The connected TV market is highly competitive, with global electronics manufacturers focusing on continuous innovation, AI integration, premium display technologies, and smart operating systems to strengthen their market positions.

Companies are investing in advanced advertising platforms, personalized content recommendations, smart home compatibility, and strategic partnerships with OTT providers to enhance customer engagement. Product differentiation through software ecosystems, gaming capabilities, and premium viewing experiences remains a key competitive strategy across the industry.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Connected TV Market

Key Connected TV Companies

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Philips

TCL Technology

Xiaomi Corporation

Hisense Group

Sharp Electronics

Roku

Skyworth

Haier Group

Recent Developments

In March 2025 , Lumio entered India’s smart TV market with a strong focus on performance, user-friendly software, and value-driven connected TV offerings.

, Lumio entered India’s smart TV market with a strong focus on performance, user-friendly software, and value-driven connected TV offerings. In March 2025 , Samsung introduced its new Neo QLED television lineup featuring Samsung Vision AI technology for improved picture quality and personalized viewing experiences.

, Samsung introduced its new Neo QLED television lineup featuring Samsung Vision AI technology for improved picture quality and personalized viewing experiences. In April 2024, Sony expanded its BRAVIA portfolio with new connected TVs featuring Google TV integration, Mini-LED and OLED displays, AI-powered picture optimization, and enhanced cinematic audio.

Future Outlook

The connected TV market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2033 as consumers increasingly embrace streaming-first entertainment, smart home ecosystems, and AI-powered viewing experiences. Continuous innovation in display technology, software platforms, and personalized content delivery will further strengthen market growth.

As digital entertainment becomes increasingly connected and interactive, connected TVs will continue evolving beyond traditional television screens to become central hubs for streaming, gaming, communication, and smart home management, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers, streaming providers, and technology companies worldwide.