Printed Circuit Board Market: How Data Centers Became the Industry’s New North Star

Take apart almost anything electronic — a phone, a car, a server rack humming inside a data center — and you’ll find the same unglamorous green or black slab holding it all together. The printed circuit board doesn’t get the headlines that chips, batteries, or AI models do. But it’s the thing that decides whether those technologies can actually be built, cooled, and shipped at scale.

That quiet importance is now showing up in the numbers. Grand View Research values the global printed circuit board market at USD 82.7 billion in 2025, climbing to USD 87.8 billion in 2026 and USD 130.3 billion by 2033 — a 5.8% CAGR. But the more interesting story isn’t the size of the number. It’s why the board is changing shape underneath it.

Instead of walking through the usual drivers-regions-players checklist, here’s the market told through three tensions currently pulling the industry in different directions.

Tension One: The Board Is Being Asked to Do a Job It Wasn’t Designed For

For decades, a PCB’s job was simple: connect components, don’t fail, stay cheap. AI has broken that assumption.

GPUs and AI accelerators generate signal and heat loads that traditional FR-4 boards were never engineered to handle. So the industry is quietly re-engineering the board itself — pushing toward substrate-like PCBs (SLP), ultra-low-loss laminates, and higher layer counts that behave more like semiconductor packaging than a conventional circuit board. It’s telling that the computing and data centers segment is projected to grow at 8% CAGR through 2033, outpacing every other end-use category, even though consumer electronics still commands the largest current share. The fastest money isn’t following the biggest market — it’s following the hardest engineering problem.

A similar pressure is playing out in vehicles. Electrification and ADAS don’t just add more boards per car; they demand boards that survive heat, vibration, and years of continuous operation without failure. That’s why metal-core PCBs and high-temperature laminates are gaining specific traction in automotive applications — a durability problem, not a volume problem, dressed up as a growth statistic.

Download a free sample report or claim your copy of this full market intelligence report

The uncomfortable truth for manufacturers: the boards generating the most revenue growth right now are also the hardest and most expensive to make reliably. Scale alone no longer wins.

Tension Two: One Region Built an Advantage That’s Now Being Treated as a Liability

Asia Pacific controls roughly 49.0% of global PCB market revenue, with China anchoring the region. That dominance wasn’t built overnight — it’s the product of decades of compounding infrastructure: dense supplier networks, mature HDI manufacturing, and proximity to the component ecosystem that feeds it. No other region can replicate that depth quickly, regardless of subsidy size.

And yet, that same concentration is exactly what’s making OEMs elsewhere nervous. North America’s PCB growth is increasingly driven by sectors that value certainty over cost — aerospace & defense, automotive electronics, and AI infrastructure, where a guaranteed, auditable domestic supply chain matters more than shaving cents off a unit price. Europe, meanwhile, isn’t even trying to compete on volume; it’s carving out a specialist lane in high-frequency, high-speed materials for 5G and industrial IoT, betting on precision over scale.

The result is a market splitting into two logics at once: Asia Pacific keeps winning on infrastructure and cost, while everyone else is starting to pay a premium for geographic diversification — not because it’s efficient, but because concentration itself has become the risk.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs

Tension Three: The Companies Winning Aren’t Competing on the Same Metric Anymore

There’s no single company running away with the printed circuit board market. Instead, the leaderboard is splitting by specialization.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. has built scale advantages in HDI and flexible PCBs tied to consumer devices — betting on volume and OEM relationships. Unimicron Technology Corp. is making a different bet entirely, pouring R&D into high-layer-count boards and ABF substrates aimed squarely at AI, 5G, and data center demand — chasing margin over volume. Nippon Mektron, TTM Technologies, and Ibiden round out a leading tier that increasingly looks less like direct competitors and more like companies occupying different rooms in the same building, alongside AT&S, Compeq, DSBJ, HannStar Board, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Shennan Circuits, and Tripod Technology.

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

What’s more revealing than the player list is what they’re actually building right now: EMS services purpose-built for AI server board mounting, test platforms engineered specifically to validate high-complexity AI hardware, and AI-driven design automation tools meant to compress engineering timelines. None of that is aimed at making boards cheaper. All of it is aimed at making complexity manageable — which tells you where the real competitive fight has moved.

So What’s Actually Happening Here?

Strip away the market-report language and the pattern is simple: the printed circuit board is transitioning from a commodity component into a specialized, application-defined product. Rigid boards and FR-4 materials still dominate today’s revenue (48.0% and 52.0% share respectively) because they’re proven and cheap to scale — but nearly every forward-looking investment in the industry, from materials science to regional manufacturing to company R&D budgets, is pointed at the harder, higher-value problems: AI thermal management, automotive-grade durability, and supply chain certainty.

For anyone making sourcing, investment, or product-design decisions in this space, the takeaway isn’t “the market is growing 5.8% a year.” It’s that the growth is concentrated wherever technical difficulty currently outpaces manufacturing capacity — and that gap, not raw market size, is where pricing power actually lives over the next decade.

Explore our dedicated business services:

Brainshare Consulting – End-to-end business consulting services including Opportunity assessment, GTM support, Competitive intelligence, and Consumer Analytics.

– End-to-end business consulting services including Opportunity assessment, GTM support, Competitive intelligence, and Consumer Analytics. Custom Research – Get a market intelligence report tailored to your specific requirements and aligned with your business goals.

– Get a market intelligence report tailored to your specific requirements and aligned with your business goals. Consumer Insights – Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies.

– Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies. Horizon Databooks – Access the world’s largest portal of Market Reports & Statistics

– Access the world’s largest portal of Market Reports & Statistics Investment Insights – Make investment decisions with data driven insights, powered by domain and technology

– Make investment decisions with data driven insights, powered by domain and technology Signal (Pricing Intelligence) – Commodity price intelligence to drives strategic advantage.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.