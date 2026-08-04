Why Every EV Battery Owes Its Performance to the Graphite Market

Graphite rarely makes headlines the way lithium or cobalt do, yet almost every conversation about electric vehicles, grid-scale batteries, or green steel eventually leads back to this unassuming grey mineral. The global graphite market was valued at USD 13.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to USD 14.1 billion in 2026, before reaching USD 23.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033. That trajectory isn’t driven by a single application — it’s the product of overlapping shifts in energy storage, steelmaking, and industrial manufacturing that are converging at the same time.

What makes graphite’s growth story different from other critical minerals is that it sits at the intersection of two industrial revolutions: the decarbonization of heavy industry (steel) and the electrification of transport (batteries). Understanding how these two demand centers interact — rather than viewing them as separate markets — is the key to reading where graphite is headed next.

What’s Actually Driving Demand

The most obvious driver is the lithium-ion battery. Graphite makes up more than 90% of the anode material in a typical lithium-ion cell, and a single EV battery pack can contain anywhere from 50 to 100 kilograms of it. With global EV sales having crossed 14 million units and continuing to climb, graphite demand is scaling almost in lockstep with vehicle electrification — not as a secondary beneficiary, but as a direct input constraint.

A second, less-discussed driver is the transformation of steelmaking. Electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which rely on graphite electrodes and produce significantly lower emissions than traditional blast furnaces, are becoming the default choice for new steel capacity. Notably, nearly 93% of new steelmaking capacity underway in 2024 is EAF-based — a statistic that reveals graphite’s role isn’t limited to the EV story; it’s equally tied to how the world decarbonizes heavy industry. This is why the electrodes segment, not batteries, still commands the largest share of end-use revenue today.

The market’s biggest restraint is cost, and it’s a nuanced one. Raw natural graphite feedstock typically trades in the USD 400–600 per ton range, but converting it into coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) — the battery-grade form anode manufacturers actually need — pushes costs to USD 1,800–2,600 per ton. That five-fold cost jump reflects the technical difficulty of purification, spheroidization, and surface coating, and it explains why battery-grade graphite supply remains tighter than raw material availability would suggest.

An emerging opportunity worth watching closely is graphite recycling from spent lithium-ion batteries. As EV fleets age and battery volumes entering end-of-life grow, recovered graphite offers a lower-emission, potentially lower-cost alternative to virgin material — and companies investing early in recovery infrastructure may gain a structural cost advantage as the circular battery economy matures.

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Segment Breakdown: Form and End Use

By form, synthetic graphite led the market with a 67.5% revenue share in 2025, prized for its purity, structural consistency, and performance under high-temperature, high-load conditions — qualities that make it the default choice for premium battery anodes and EAF electrodes. However, natural graphite is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through the forecast period. Its cost advantage and lower environmental footprint are becoming increasingly attractive as manufacturers look to diversify supply chains away from a China-concentrated refining base — a dynamic that mirrors what’s happened in other critical mineral markets over the past five years.

On the end-use side, electrodes held the largest share at 36.2% in 2025, a position expected to hold through 2033 given the EAF steelmaking buildout. Refractories remain the second-largest natural graphite application, used in high-temperature environments across steel, cement, and non-ferrous metal production; project developments like Sovereign Metals’ Kasiya project in Malawi, which met refractory-grade specifications in early 2025, illustrate how new supply sources are being qualified to meet this demand. Battery production, while currently a smaller share by volume, is the segment analysts expect to compress the gap with electrodes fastest, given the sheer scale of planned battery gigafactory capacity globally.

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Regional Share and the Supply Chain Question

Asia Pacific dominated the global graphite market with a 44.4% revenue share in 2025 and is also expected to post the fastest regional CAGR through 2033. China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian economies are simultaneously expanding industrial output, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy deployment — three demand pillars that all draw on graphite. India in particular is seeing rising graphite consumption in foundry and metallurgical applications tied to its manufacturing and construction expansion.

North America’s growth is more measured, shaped by higher interest rates and industrial slowdowns in Canada and Mexico, though EAF-based steelmaking demand remains a stabilizing force. The U.S. market, meanwhile, is expected to grow at a more substantial pace, supported by projected 2.1% economic growth in 2025 per IMF estimates, along with federal incentives for domestic critical mineral processing and reshoring. Europe’s growth is steadier still, anchored in decarbonization policy and EAF adoption across Germany, France, and Sweden.

The supply chain undercurrent across every region is the same: reducing dependence on China’s dominant position in graphite refining. This is arguably the most consequential structural trend in the market right now — more countries are treating graphite processing capacity as a matter of industrial policy rather than pure commercial sourcing, which is likely to reshape where value gets captured across the supply chain over the next decade.

Major Players Shaping the Market

The competitive landscape spans integrated giants and specialized regional producers. Asbury Carbons, with over 120 years of experience, operates ISO-certified facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia. BTR New Material Group, a subsidiary of China Baoan Group, supplies battery-grade materials to CATL, Samsung SDI, and Panasonic, making it one of the most tightly integrated players in the battery anode supply chain. GrafTech International continues to push electrode innovation, having advanced an 800-millimeter graphite electrode through qualification trials to improve EAF efficiency. Graphite India Ltd. recently expanded beyond traditional electrodes by taking a 31% stake in battery-technology startup Godi India, signaling how legacy graphite producers are positioning themselves for the energy storage transition. Imerys, meanwhile, launched SU-NERGY, a catalyst-free graphite product aimed at improving sustainability credentials for battery and industrial buyers.

Other notable names shaping supply and innovation include ENERGOPROM Group, HEG Ltd., Syrah Resources, AMG, Eagle Graphite, SGL Carbon, Tokai Carbon, Qingdao Tennry Carbon, Nippon Graphite Industries, Showa Denko, and Northern Graphite Corporation — a mix that spans mining, refining, and advanced materials engineering.

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The Bigger Picture

Graphite’s growth curve isn’t dependent on any single technology succeeding. Whether the world doubles down on EVs, scales stationary energy storage, or decarbonizes steel through EAFs, graphite demand rises regardless of which pathway wins. That dual dependency — on both the energy transition and industrial decarbonization — is what makes graphite a structurally different investment and sourcing story compared to more EV-specific critical minerals. For manufacturers, investors, and policymakers, the questions worth tracking aren’t just about total market size, but about who controls battery-grade processing capacity, and how quickly recycled graphite can close the gap between rising demand and constrained purification capacity.

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