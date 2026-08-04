Real Estate Market: How Technology Is Transforming Property Buying and Selling

The global real estate market is no longer moving in the predictable, cyclical rhythm it once did. It’s being rewired by three forces at once: chronic housing undersupply, a generational shift in who buys and rents, and capital that is treating property less like a speculative bet and more like infrastructure. Understanding this shift matters whether you’re an investor, a developer, an agent, or simply someone trying to time a home purchase.

How Big Is the Real Estate Market Right Now?

The global real estate market was valued at roughly USD 4,332.4 billion in 2025 and is on track to reach about USD 4,557.7 billion in 2026, before climbing to an estimated USD 7,351.3 billion by 2033. That works out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2026 and 2033. Asia Pacific alone accounts for the largest single share of that global figure, holding roughly 53.4% of the market in 2025.

What makes this number interesting isn’t its size — it’s what’s underneath it. Growth isn’t evenly spread across buying and selling homes. The rental segment currently commands the largest share of market revenue, at about 51.3%, while residential property overall holds the leading share among all property types at 35.5%. Meanwhile, the sales segment is expected to grow fastest going forward, at a projected CAGR of 8.1% through 2033, as rising incomes and easier mortgage access pull more buyers back toward ownership.

The Undersupply Problem Nobody Is Solving Fast Enough

Most market commentary treats high home prices as an interest-rate story. That’s only half the picture. The deeper driver is structural undersupply that has been building for over a decade and shows no sign of closing.

In the United States, the housing supply gap widened to an estimated 4.03 million homes in 2025, according to Realtor.com, while roughly 1.8 million millennial and Gen Z households remain shut out of the market entirely due to affordability limits. New construction isn’t catching up either — the Census Bureau recorded 1.502 million housing starts in March 2026 against just 1.366 million completions, meaning supply keeps falling behind even as ground is broken. Existing-home inventory tells a similar story, with only 1.47 million homes available for sale in April 2026, a supply level tight enough to keep upward pressure on prices.

This is the insight most market reports gloss over: undersupply isn’t a temporary post-pandemic hiccup. It’s the new baseline. Builders like D.R. Horton and Lennar have both acknowledged affordable inventory constraints in their own commentary, which tells you this isn’t a demand problem — it’s a production problem that pricing incentives alone can’t fix.

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Affordability Is the Real Bottleneck

If undersupply is the engine of demand, affordability is the brake pulling against it. Nearly 74.9% of U.S. households in 2025 could not afford a median-priced new home, which sat around USD 459,826, assuming a 6.5% mortgage rate. Reaching that price point would require an annual household income near USD 141,366 — well above the median. By April 2026, the median existing-home price had climbed to USD 417,700, while the average 30-year mortgage rate held at 6.37% in May 2026.

This creates a paradox worth paying attention to: demand exists, but it can’t always convert into transactions. That gap is exactly why the rental segment has become the market’s dominant revenue driver. Renting isn’t just a lifestyle choice anymore for many households — it’s the only financially viable path in high-cost metros.

Where Capital Is Actually Flowing

Institutional money is voting with its allocations, and it’s not chasing the same assets it did a decade ago. Logistics and industrial real estate continue to benefit from e-commerce-driven warehousing demand, with major players such as Prologis expanding aggressively to meet it. Multifamily and build-to-rent platforms across the U.S. and UK are institutionalizing rental housing as its own asset class rather than treating it as a fallback from home sales. Alternative categories — data centers, senior housing, life sciences campuses — are increasingly viewed as long-duration, inflation-hedged income sources rather than niche plays.

Demographics reinforce this shift. Global life expectancy gains are accelerating demand for senior housing and eldercare-aligned developments, a trend already visible in markets like Japan, where more than a quarter of the population is 65 or older. At the same time, urbanization continues its steady march: roughly 56% of the world’s population currently lives in urban areas, a figure the United Nations projects will reach 68% by 2050.

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Regional Momentum: Asia Pacific Leads, India and MEA Accelerate

Asia Pacific’s dominant 53.4% share isn’t just about China, though China’s real estate market is still expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR through 2033 on the back of urban migration and infrastructure-led development. India is the more compelling growth story for the decade ahead, projected at an 8.1% CAGR, powered by metro-rail and highway expansion pulling development into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The Middle East & Africa region matches that same 8.1% growth rate, driven by tourism, master-planned communities, and smart-infrastructure investment. North America, by contrast, holds a smaller 21.0% global share but remains the deepest and most liquid market for institutional capital, with the U.S. representing 62.6% of North American market activity.

Technology Is Changing How Property Gets Sold

Digital transformation in real estate has moved past listing photos and virtual tours as a novelty. Immersive walkthrough platforms and AI-enabled digital twin technology are becoming standard tools for marketing and managing both residential and commercial assets, letting buyers evaluate properties remotely before ever stepping inside. This shift is reshaping how developers and brokers differentiate themselves in an increasingly saturated market, and it’s likely to accelerate as cross-border buyers become a larger share of transaction volume.

What This Means Going Forward

The real estate market of 2026–2033 won’t look like the market of the last cycle. Growth will come less from broad-based home sales and more from rental housing, logistics, and alternative asset classes that behave like infrastructure — steady, long-duration, and less exposed to short-term rate swings. Affordability will remain the central constraint on transaction volume even as underlying demand stays structurally strong. For investors, developers, and buyers alike, the market rewards those who understand this isn’t a temporary imbalance to wait out — it’s the new shape of the industry.

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