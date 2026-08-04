Extended Systems (XSI) Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Boise, ID, 2026-08-04 — /EPR Network/ — Extended Systems (XSI) today announced the availability of XSI-AIMS™ for the Microsoft Agent Framework in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. XSI customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

XSI is an AI research and product development company focused on helping organizations deploy governed AI systems. XSI is the author of XSI-AIMS™, an open standard for AI agent governance, and develops products that help organizations supervise autonomous AI agents across cloud, on-premises, and sovereign environments.

XSI-AIMS™ for the Microsoft Agent Framework extends the framework with a governance layer that lets organizations define policy, record authorization decisions, and maintain auditable evidence of agent activity. By pairing the orchestration of the Microsoft Agent Framework with the XSI-AIMS governance model, organizations can run AI agents with greater visibility, accountability, and oversight.

“Organizations building on the Microsoft Agent Framework have powerful tools for creating AI agents,” said Rhyan J. Neble, Founder of Extended Systems, Inc. “XSI-AIMS adds the governance layer that answers a different set of questions: Who authorized an action? Under what policy? And what evidence exists if someone needs to review it later? We’re glad to make that available through Microsoft Marketplace.”

“Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions—all in one trusted place,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “We’re happy to welcome Extended Systems’ solution to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

Learn more about Extended Systems’ XSI-AIMS on its page (https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/extendedsystemsincorporated1738537680940.xsi-aims-for-maf?ocid=GTMRewards_PR_xsi-aims-for-maf_81901) in Microsoft Marketplace.

About Extended Systems:

Extended Systems, Inc. develops solutions that work with Microsoft technologies through its agentic AI research and product development subsidiary, Extended Systems Intelligence Corporation (XSI). XSI is the author of XSI-AIMS™, an open standard for AI agent governance, and builds products that supervise autonomous AI agents across cloud, on-premises, and sovereign environments.

Media Contact:

Priscilla Berarducci

Extended Systems

p.berarducci@xtendedsystems.com