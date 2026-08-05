Medical Device Cleaning Market Report with Regional Analysis

The global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 28.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 64.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding infection prevention, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding surgical procedures, and advancements in automated sterilization technologies are expected to accelerate market growth. In addition, stricter regulatory guidelines and the growing adoption of reusable medical devices continue to strengthen demand across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic laboratories.

Key Highlights

Market Size (2025): USD 28.6 Billion

Estimated Market Size (2026): USD 31.7 Billion

Projected Market Size (2033): USD 64.1 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 10.6%

Largest Regional Market: North America (32.0% revenue share in 2025)

Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

By Device: Semi-critical devices dominated with 47.5% market share in 2025

By Technique: Disinfection accounted for 50.8% market share in 2025

By EPA Classification: Intermediate-level disinfectants held over 48.5% market share in 2025

Overview

The medical device cleaning market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing focus on infection prevention and patient safety across healthcare facilities. Medical device cleaning includes the cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of reusable surgical instruments, endoscopes, dental equipment, and other medical devices to eliminate harmful microorganisms and reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

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Growing cases of urinary tract infections (UTIs), surgical site infections (SSIs), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and catheter-associated infections are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt stringent cleaning protocols. The increasing prevalence of complex surgical procedures has also boosted the demand for reliable cleaning and sterilization solutions capable of maintaining high standards of hygiene.

Healthcare authorities worldwide continue to strengthen infection control guidelines, encouraging hospitals to invest in advanced cleaning chemistries, automated disinfection equipment, and sterilization technologies. At the same time, rising awareness regarding reusable medical devices and regulatory compliance is creating long-term opportunities for market participants.

Market Trends

Increasing adoption of automated medical device cleaning and sterilization systems.

Rising focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections through advanced disinfection protocols.

Growing demand for reusable surgical instruments requiring high-level cleaning.

Expansion of centralized sterile processing departments in healthcare facilities.

Increasing adoption of high-level and intermediate-level disinfectants for infection control.

Strategic investments in infection prevention technologies and cleaning validation solutions.

Market Dynamics

The continuously increasing number of complex surgeries and diagnostic procedures worldwide remains the primary factor driving the medical device cleaning market. Every surgical procedure requires properly cleaned and disinfected reusable instruments to minimize the risk of contamination and hospital-acquired infections. This has significantly increased the demand for advanced cleaning agents, automated reprocessing systems, and sterilization equipment across hospitals and surgical centers.

Healthcare providers are also facing stricter infection-control regulations from government agencies and healthcare organizations. As a result, hospitals are increasingly adopting multi-step cleaning procedures capable of removing microbial biofilms before high-level disinfection or sterilization. This shift toward comprehensive infection prevention strategies is expected to support long-term market growth.

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Segmentation

By Device

The medical device cleaning market is segmented into non-critical, semi-critical, and critical devices.

Semi-Critical Devices

The semi-critical devices segment dominated the market with a 47.5% revenue share in 2025. These devices come into contact with mucous membranes and therefore require thorough cleaning and high-level disinfection before reuse. Common examples include endoscopes, dental instruments, and certain surgical tools. The growing volume of diagnostic and minimally invasive procedures has significantly increased the demand for proper reprocessing of these devices. Strict regulatory guidelines and infection prevention protocols are also encouraging healthcare facilities to adopt advanced cleaning and sterilization solutions for semi-critical instruments.

Critical Devices

The critical devices segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These devices penetrate sterile body tissues and require complete sterilization before use. Heat sterilization and ethylene oxide (EtO) remain the most widely used sterilization methods for these instruments. Although the increasing adoption of single-use surgical devices may reduce the need for reprocessing certain critical instruments, the growing number of complex surgical procedures continues to create demand for effective cleaning and sterilization technologies.

By Technique

The market is segmented into disinfection and sterilization techniques.

Disinfection: The disinfection segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.8% in 2025. Disinfection is an essential step in reprocessing semi-critical and critical medical devices to eliminate harmful microorganisms before sterilization or reuse. Healthcare facilities widely use bactericidal, fungicidal, and virucidal disinfectants depending on the type of medical equipment being cleaned. The growing emphasis on infection prevention, along with increasing use of reusable medical devices, continues to support the dominance of this segment.

Sterilization: The sterilization segment is expected to register strong growth throughout the forecast period. Sterilization completely eliminates microorganisms from medical devices, making it essential for surgical instruments and other critical equipment. Steam sterilization and ethylene oxide (EtO) are among the most commonly used methods in hospitals. Rising demand for advanced sterilization equipment and the expansion of centralized sterile processing departments are expected to drive segment growth over the coming years.

By EPA Classification: The market is categorized into intermediate-level and high-level disinfectants.

Intermediate-Level: The intermediate-level segment held the largest market share of over 48.5% in 2025. These disinfectants effectively eliminate disease-causing microorganisms and are widely used in healthcare settings for routine medical device cleaning. Products such as hydrogen peroxide blends, water-based phenolics, bleach, and quat-alcohol formulations are commonly used. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and infectious diseases continues to strengthen demand for intermediate-level disinfectants.

High-Level: The high-level segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. High-level disinfectants are primarily used for heat-sensitive semi-critical medical devices and dental instruments that cannot undergo conventional heat sterilization. Products containing glutaraldehyde, hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid are widely used due to their ability to eliminate microorganisms effectively while preserving sensitive medical equipment.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global medical device cleaning market with a 32.0% revenue share in 2025. The region’s leadership is supported by stringent infection-control regulations, favorable reimbursement policies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the widespread adoption of reusable medical devices. Healthcare providers are continuously investing in advanced cleaning and sterilization technologies to reduce hospital-acquired infections and improve patient safety. Strategic collaborations among leading companies are also strengthening product portfolios and expanding infection prevention capabilities across the region.

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing outsourcing activities, and growing awareness regarding infection control are driving regional market expansion. The presence of government organizations and healthcare initiatives focused on strengthening infection prevention standards is expected to further accelerate market growth across Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape: The medical device cleaning market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on mergers, acquisitions, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions. Companies are expanding their infection prevention portfolios by developing integrated cleaning chemistries, sterilization technologies, and validation solutions that help healthcare providers meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Market participants are also investing in dedicated research and development facilities to collaborate with medical device manufacturers on advanced infection prevention technologies. These efforts enable hospitals and surgical centers to improve operational efficiency, comply with stringent sterilization standards, and enhance patient safety. The increasing emphasis on complete sterile processing solutions is expected to intensify competition and encourage continuous innovation across the industry.

Top Companies

Steris plc.

Getinge AB

Advanced Sterilization Products

The Ruhof Corp.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Biotrol

Metrex Research, LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corp.

Ecolab

3M

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