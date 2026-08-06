High-Performance Flooring Adhesives Market See Rising Adoption

The global Flooring Adhesives Market is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising residential and commercial construction activities, increasing renovation projects, and growing demand for durable flooring solutions. The market is also benefiting from the adoption of eco-friendly, low-VOC adhesive technologies and continuous product innovations that improve bonding performance, durability, and installation efficiency.

Key Highlights

Global flooring adhesives market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2025.

Market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% (2026–2033).

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 47.3% revenue share in 2025.

Acrylic was the leading resin segment with 29.1% market share.

Resilient flooring dominated the application segment with 32.4% share.

Commercial sector accounted for the largest end-use share at 59.1%.

China emerged as the leading country in the global market.

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Market Overview

The flooring adhesives market is witnessing strong growth due to rising residential and commercial construction activities worldwide. Increasing renovation projects, urbanization, and home improvement trends continue to create demand for reliable flooring installation solutions. Manufacturers are also focusing on eco-friendly, low-VOC, and high-performance adhesives that offer improved bonding strength, moisture resistance, and faster curing times. Growing DIY adoption and sustainable building practices are further supporting market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Resin: Acrylic dominated the market with a 29.1% share in 2025, driven by strong bonding performance, quick curing, and growing demand for eco-friendly adhesive solutions. Polyurethane is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.4% through 2033.

By Application: Resilient flooring accounted for the largest 32.4% market share in 2025 due to increasing demand for durable and low-maintenance flooring. Wooden flooring is projected to grow at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

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By End-use: The commercial sector led the market with a 59.1% revenue share in 2025, supported by rising office, retail, and hospitality construction. The residential segment is anticipated to expand at a 10.2% CAGR owing to increasing home renovation and new housing projects.

By Region: Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a 47.3% revenue share in 2025, while China remained the leading country due to rapid urbanization and large-scale construction investments.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market owing to rapid urbanization, strong residential construction, and infrastructure investments across China and India.

North America is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing home renovations, sustainable construction practices, and strong DIY adoption, particularly in the U.S.

Europe maintained a substantial market share, supported by renovation activities, premium construction standards, and increasing demand for eco-friendly, low-VOC adhesive solutions.

Latin America is experiencing steady growth driven by expanding residential construction, urbanization, commercial infrastructure development, and rising adoption of modern flooring materials.

Middle East & Africa is supported by large infrastructure developments, commercial real estate projects, smart cities, hospitality investments, and growing residential construction activities.

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Competitive Landscape

The market remains competitive with companies investing in product innovation, sustainable adhesive technologies, production expansion, and strategic collaborations. Key players include LANXESS, BASF SE, Arkema, Sika AG, MAPEI, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Dow, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Key Companies

Lanxess

Solvay SA

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Arkema

Eastman Chemical Company

R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc.

Behn Meyer

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Paul & Company

China Petrochemical Corporation

Merchem Limited

Sika AG

Future Outlook

Growing construction investments, increasing renovation projects, rising adoption of sustainable building materials, and demand for high-performance low-VOC adhesives are expected to drive the flooring adhesives market through 2033. Technological advancements and expanding residential as well as commercial flooring installations will continue creating new growth opportunities.

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