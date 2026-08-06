Gluten-free Products Market Creates New Business Opportunities

The global Gluten-free Products Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of celiac disease, gluten intolerance, and health-conscious eating habits. Rising demand for clean-label, plant-based, and nutritious food products, along with expanding product availability across retail and online channels, continues to accelerate market growth worldwide.

Key Highlights

Global gluten-free products market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2025.

Market is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% (2026–2033).

North America dominated the market with a 35.0% revenue share in 2025.

Bakery Products led the product segment with a 31.2% market share.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets dominated the distribution channel with a 30.6% share.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest regional growth.

U.S. emerged as the leading country in the global market.

Download a free sample copy of the Gluten-Free Products Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Market Overview

The gluten-free products market is expanding rapidly due to growing awareness of gluten-related disorders, increasing preference for healthy eating, and rising demand for clean-label food products. Manufacturers are introducing innovative gluten-free bakery items, snacks, desserts, and beverages with improved taste and nutrition. The growing popularity of plant-based diets, organic foods, and expanding retail as well as online distribution channels continues to support market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Bakery Products dominated the market with a 31.2% share in 2025, driven by rising demand for gluten-free bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries. Desserts & Ice-creams are expected to register the fastest 10.9% CAGR through 2033 due to increasing demand for healthier indulgent foods.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets held the largest 30.6% market share in 2025, supported by extensive product availability and consumer reach. Online Channels are projected to grow at the fastest 11.1% CAGR owing to convenience and wider product selection.

By Region: North America dominated the global market with a 35.0% revenue share in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising health awareness, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market due to high awareness of celiac disease, strong demand for clean-label foods, and widespread availability of gluten-free products.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth driven by rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, growing health awareness, and expanding availability of gluten-free food products.

Europe is experiencing strong growth supported by increasing demand for gluten-free bakery products, strict food labeling regulations, and continuous product innovation across major countries.

Latin America is gradually expanding due to growing health consciousness, improving retail availability, and increasing consumer adoption of gluten-free diets.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Gluten-Free Products Market

Middle East & Africa is witnessing steady growth driven by rising awareness of food intolerances, expanding retail distribution, and increasing demand for specialty health foods.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains competitive with companies focusing on product innovation, clean-label ingredients, plant-based gluten-free offerings, strategic partnerships, production expansion, and advanced packaging technologies to strengthen brand presence and consumer engagement.

Key Companies

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Enjoy Life Foods

Dr. Schär AG / SPA

Boulder Brands, Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Future Outlook

Increasing awareness of gluten intolerance, growing demand for clean-label and plant-based foods, expanding online retail channels, and continuous product innovation are expected to drive the gluten-free products market through 2033. Rising health-conscious consumer preferences and improved product accessibility will continue creating new growth opportunities.

Explore our dedicated business services:

Brainshare Consulting – End-to-end business consulting services including Opportunity assessment, GTM support, Competitive intelligence, and Consumer Analytics.

Custom Research – Get a market intelligence report tailored to your specific requirements and aligned with your business goals.

Consumer Insights – Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies.

Horizon Databooks – Access the world’s largest portal of Market Reports & Statistics

Investment Insights – Make investment decisions with data driven insights, powered by domain and technology

Signal (Pricing Intelligence) – Commodity price intelligence to drives strategic advantage.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.