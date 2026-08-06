JD Precision Tiling Ltd Becomes Leading Tile Trim Installation Specialist in Glenrothes

Posted on 2026-08-06 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Glenrothes, Fife, United Kingdom 6 August 2026–JD Precision Tiling Ltd is proud to announce its growing reputation as a leading Tile Trim Installation Specialist in Glenrothes and within a 20-mile radius. The company now serves more homeowners and property developers who want clean edges, strong finishes, and long-lasting tile protection.

Trusted Tile Trim Installation in Glenrothes

Tile trims help protect tile edges. They also make walls and floors look neat and modern. JD Precision Tiling Ltd installs:

  • Metal tile trims
  • PVC tile trims
  • Chrome tile trims
  • Stainless steel trims
  • Decorative tile edge trims
  • Corner trims for tiles

Each trim is cut and fitted with care. This ensures straight lines, smooth edges, and strong protection.

Homeowners in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Markinch, Leslie, Thornton, and nearby Fife areas trust the company for expert workmanship and attention to detail.

Why Tile Trim Installation Matters

Tile trim is not just for looks. It helps to:

  • Protect tile edges from chips and cracks
  • Stop water from getting under tiles
  • Improve bathroom and kitchen safety
  • Create a clean, modern finish
  • Increase property value

Proper installation is important. Poor fitting can lead to loose tiles or water damage. JD Precision Tiling Ltd uses the right tools and correct fixing methods for every project.

Complete Wall and Floor Tiling Services

JD Precision Tiling Ltd offers more than tile trim installation. The company provides full tiling services in Glenrothes, including:

  • Floor tiling
  • Wall tiling
  • Bathroom wall and floor tiling
  • Kitchen wall tiling
  • Tile installation
  • Tile repair
  • Grouting and regrouting
  • Silicone sealing and finishing
  • Backer board installation
  • Uncoupling mat installation
  • Tile removal and surface preparation
  • Custom tiling patterns
  • Domestic tiling projects

This makes JD Precision Tiling Ltd a one-stop solution for homeowners looking for local tilers in Glenrothes.

High-Quality Materials and Expert Craftsmanship

JD Precision Tiling Ltd uses trusted tile trim brands and strong fixing materials. Every tile trim is measured and aligned with care.

The team focuses on:

  • Clean cuts
  • Level surfaces
  • Strong bonding
  • Waterproof sealing
  • Long-lasting finishes

This helps prevent cracks, lifting tiles, and water leaks.

Serving Glenrothes and Surrounding Areas

The company proudly serves:

  • Glenrothes
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Leven
  • Cupar
  • Markinch
  • Leslie
  • Thornton
  • All surrounding areas within 20 miles

As a local tiling contractor in Fife, JD Precision Tiling Ltd understands the needs of homeowners in the area.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction is the top priority. Each project begins with a clear quote and honest advice. The team works closely with clients to deliver the best results on time and within budget.

Many customers describe JD Precision Tiling Ltd as:

  • Reliable local tilers
  • Professional tiling contractors
  • Skilled floor and wall tiling specialists
  • Clean and tidy tradesmen

About JD Precision Tiling Ltd

JD Precision Tiling Ltd is a professional tiling company based in Glenrothes, Fife, UK. The company specialises in tile trim installation, floor tiling, wall tiling, bathroom tiling, kitchen tiling, and complete domestic tiling projects. Website:https://www.jdprecisiontiling.com/

Media Contact

Phone: 07542606084

Email: jett@jdprecisiontiling.com

Address: Glenrothes, Fife Scotland KY7, GB, United Kingdom

Summary:

With strong focus on quality workmanship, durable materials, and modern tiling techniques, JD Precision Tiling Ltd continues to grow as one of the best tiling contractors in Glenrothes and surrounding areas.

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