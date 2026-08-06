AI and Automation Transforming Quick Commerce Logistics Operations

The global Quick Commerce Market is witnessing rapid expansion as consumers increasingly demand ultra-fast delivery services for groceries, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and daily essentials. The growth of digital platforms, smartphone adoption, and changing shopping behaviors are transforming traditional retail models into convenient on-demand commerce solutions.

The market growth is further supported by advancements in AI-powered logistics, dark store networks, digital payments, and hyperlocal delivery infrastructure. Companies are investing heavily in technology-driven solutions to improve delivery speed, inventory management, and customer experience across urban and emerging markets.

Key Highlights

The global quick commerce market size was valued at USD 244.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,303.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2026 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 45.8% revenue share in 2025 due to rapid urbanization, digital adoption, and increasing demand for instant delivery services.

The grocery & staples segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2025 due to high consumer demand for daily essentials.

The online payment segment dominated the market owing to increasing adoption of digital wallets, UPI, and mobile banking solutions.

The instant delivery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025 as consumers increasingly prefer 10–30 minute delivery models.

China held a substantial market share in 2025 due to its advanced digital ecosystem and widespread adoption of super-app-based commerce platforms.

Download a free sample copy of the Quick Commerce Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Market Size and Financial Growth

The global quick commerce market was valued at USD 244.7 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 297.5 billion in 2026 to USD 1,303.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 23.5% during 2026–2033.

The expansion of quick commerce is driven by rising consumer expectations for convenience, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing adoption of app-based shopping platforms. Modern consumers are shifting toward instant purchasing experiences where groceries, medicines, food products, and household essentials can be delivered within minutes.

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence, real-time inventory tracking, predictive analytics, and automated fulfillment systems is further improving operational efficiency. Companies are focusing on expanding dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers to reduce delivery time and strengthen their market presence.

Market Segments & Key Drivers

Product Category Insights

The grocery & staples segment dominated the quick commerce market with a 33.7% revenue share in 2025. The segment growth is attributed to increasing consumer dependence on instant delivery platforms for fresh produce, packaged foods, beverages, dairy products, and household essentials.

The personal care & beauty segment is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand for convenient access to skincare, cosmetics, hygiene products, and wellness items. Rising digital shopping adoption among millennials and Gen Z consumers is supporting segment expansion.

Delivery Payment Insights

The online payment segment held the largest market share in 2025 due to rising adoption of digital wallets, mobile banking applications, UPI platforms, and contactless payment solutions. Consumers prefer digital transactions because of faster processing, convenience, and improved security.

The offline payment segment continues to support market growth in emerging economies where cash-based transactions remain common among consumers with limited digital banking access.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Delivery Insights

The instant delivery segment dominated the market in 2025 due to increasing demand for rapid fulfillment of groceries, food, medicines, and household products. Quick commerce companies are expanding hyperlocal delivery networks and adopting AI-based route optimization technologies to improve delivery efficiency.

The scheduled delivery segment is also expected to grow as consumers seek flexible purchasing options for planned grocery shopping and bulk orders.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Quick Commerce Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global quick commerce market with a 45.8% revenue share in 2025. The region’s growth is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing middle-class populations, rising disposable incomes, and strong smartphone penetration.

Countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian economies are witnessing increased adoption of quick commerce platforms due to changing consumer lifestyles and growing preference for instant delivery services.

North America Quick Commerce Market

North America is experiencing significant market growth due to strong digital commerce infrastructure, high consumer spending capacity, and increasing demand for convenience-based shopping solutions.

The U.S. quick commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by dark store expansion, AI-powered logistics, and partnerships between delivery platforms and retailers.

Europe Quick Commerce Market

Europe is expected to witness considerable growth due to rising urban population density and increasing investments in sustainable logistics solutions. Companies are focusing on efficient last-mile delivery networks and automated fulfillment systems.

The UK and Germany markets are expanding due to increasing adoption of rapid grocery delivery services and advanced warehouse technologies.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Quick Commerce Market

Major Industry Players

The global quick commerce market is highly competitive, with major companies focusing on partnerships, technology development, network expansion, and customer retention strategies.

Key players operating in the market include:

Alibaba (Freshippo / Hema, Ele.me)

BigBasket (BB Now)

Blinkit

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero (Glovo, Foodora)

DoorDash

Flipkart Minutes

Getir

Gopuff

Instacart

JD.com

Meituan

Uber Technologies

Companies are investing in AI-driven logistics, dark store expansion, digital payment integration, and personalized shopping experiences to strengthen their competitive position in the growing quick commerce industry.

Explore our dedicated business services:

Brainshare Consulting – End-to-end business consulting services including Opportunity assessment, GTM support, Competitive intelligence, and Consumer Analytics.

Custom Research – Get a market intelligence report tailored to your specific requirements and aligned with your business goals.

Consumer Insights – Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies.

Horizon Databooks – Access the world’s largest portal of Market Reports & Statistics

Investment Insights – Make investment decisions with data driven insights, powered by domain and technology

Signal (Pricing Intelligence) – Commodity price intelligence to drives strategic advantage.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.