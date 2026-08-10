MKS Disability Services Launches Comprehensive NDIS Support Solutions

Posted on 2026-08-10 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Support That Fits Every Person

Every person is different. That is why MKS Disability Services makes a support plan for each participant.

The team can help with:

  • Disability Support Services
  • NDIS Support Coordination
  • Personal Care
  • Daily Living Support
  • Household Tasks
  • Community Nursing Care
  • Disability Transport
  • Home Modifications
  • Accommodation and Tenancy Support
  • Life Skills
  • Community Participation
  • Group Activities
  • Employment Support

The support workers are trained, caring, and friendly.

Helping People Every Day

Some people need help at home. Some need help to travel. Others want to learn new skills or join their community.

MKS Disability Services is ready to help. The team listens first. Then they build a plan that matches each person’s needs and goals.

The goal is simple. Help people live safe, happy, and independent lives.

A Trusted NDIS Disability Services Provider in Melbourne

Choosing the right support is important. MKS Disability Services works hard to give high-quality care every day.

The team works with participants, families, carers, and support coordinators. Together, they help people reach their goals.

The team treats every person with care, respect, and kindness.

Supporting Melbourne Communities

MKS Disability Services proudly supports people across Melbourne and nearby suburbs.

The team wants every participant to feel safe and included. They help people take part in daily life, build new skills, and enjoy their community.

About MKS Disability Services

MKS Disability Services is a trusted NDIS Disability Services Provider in Melbourne. The team offers disability support, personal care, home care, disability transport, household tasks, nursing care, accommodation and tenancy support, life skills, home modifications, and community participation. The goal is to help every participant live with dignity, independence, and confidence.

Media Contact

Phone: 0421 180 750

Email:  mks.disabilityservices@hotmail.com

Website: https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/locations/st-albans-vic

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