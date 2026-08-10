Cone Crusher Market Demand for Automated Crushers

The global Cone Crusher Market is growing steadily due to rising demand for aggregates and minerals across construction, mining, quarrying, and infrastructure development. Cone crushers are widely used for secondary and tertiary crushing because they offer high productivity, operational reliability, and efficient processing of hard and abrasive materials.

Increasing investments in roads, railways, bridges, commercial buildings, and urban infrastructure are creating strong demand for crushing equipment. At the same time, expanding mining and quarrying activities are encouraging operators to adopt advanced hydraulic, mobile, and automated cone crushers to improve productivity and reduce downtime.

Key Highlights

Hydraulic cone crushers segment held the largest share of 46.8% in 2025 .

. Fossil fuels accounted for the largest power source share of 64.8% in 2025 .

. 200–500 TPH capacity segment dominated with a 46.2% share in 2025 .

. Portable/mobile cone crushers held the largest mobility share of 57.5% in 2025 .

. Mining & quarry segment accounted for the largest end-use share of 32.6% in 2025 .

. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 30.5% revenue share in 2025 .

. China held the largest country-level market share in 2025.

Increasing infrastructure development and mining activities remain key growth drivers.

Market Size and Forecast

The global cone crusher market size was valued at USD 953.9 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 992.7 million in 2026 to USD 1,290.8 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2026 to 2033.

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The market is being supported by rising aggregate consumption, expanding mineral extraction, quarry modernization, and infrastructure investments worldwide. Demand for high-capacity and mobile crushing systems is also increasing as mining and construction companies seek flexible and efficient material-processing solutions.

Market Dynamics

Increasing infrastructure development is one of the major factors supporting cone crusher demand. Governments and private companies are investing in highways, railways, bridges, commercial buildings, and urban infrastructure, generating higher requirements for crushed aggregates and construction materials.

Growing mining activities are also strengthening market demand. Cone crushers are capable of processing hard and abrasive materials such as minerals, metals, and aggregates, making them essential across mining and quarry operations. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating automation, IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and hydraulic adjustment systems to improve equipment efficiency and reduce operational downtime.

Technology Insights

The hydraulic cone crushers segment dominated the market with a 46.8% share in 2025. Hydraulic systems provide overload protection, improved operational control, easier maintenance, and higher crushing efficiency, making them suitable for demanding mining and quarry applications.

The gyratory cone crushers segment is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing demand for high-capacity equipment in large-scale mining operations. Their ability to support continuous processing and high throughput is encouraging adoption in mineral extraction and major infrastructure projects.

Capacity Insights

The 200–500 TPH segment held the largest revenue share of 46.2% in 2025, supported by demand from medium- and large-scale mining, quarrying, and construction projects. These systems provide a balance between capacity, efficiency, and operating costs.

The above 500 TPH segment is expected to witness significant growth, driven by large-scale mining and infrastructure projects requiring continuous high-volume material processing. High-capacity cone crushers help operators improve productivity while reducing processing downtime.

Power Source Insights

The fossil fuels segment accounted for 64.8% of the market in 2025, particularly due to the continued use of diesel-powered equipment in remote mining and quarrying locations with limited electrical infrastructure.

The electric segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2%, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient and lower-emission crushing systems. Electrification is gaining importance as mining companies seek to reduce fuel consumption, operating costs, and environmental impact.

Mobility Insights

The portable/mobile segment dominated with a 57.5% revenue share in 2025. Mobile cone crushers allow operators to process materials directly at project sites, reducing transportation requirements and improving operational flexibility.

The stationary segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, driven by demand from permanent mining facilities, large quarries, and material-processing plants requiring stable, continuous, high-volume operations.

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End-use Insights

The mining & quarry segment held the largest market share of 32.6% in 2025, supported by rising mineral extraction, quarry expansion, and growing demand for construction aggregates.

The construction segment is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing urbanization and infrastructure investments. Road, railway, bridge, and commercial construction projects are creating sustained demand for crushed aggregates and efficient material-processing equipment.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific dominated the global cone crusher market with a 30.5% revenue share in 2025, supported by rapid urbanization, mining expansion, and large-scale infrastructure investments. Increasing construction activity and quarry development across China, India, and other emerging economies are strengthening demand for crushing equipment.

North America Cone Crusher Market Trends: The North America market is expected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR from 2026 to 2033, driven by infrastructure modernization, mining activities, and rising demand for construction aggregates. Increasing adoption of automated and energy-efficient crushing technologies is also supporting regional growth.

U.S. Cone Crusher Market Trends: The U.S. cone crusher market is supported by quarry expansion, highway and bridge construction, mining activities, and infrastructure modernization. Operators are increasingly adopting automated and high-capacity crushers to improve productivity, reduce downtime, and meet growing aggregate requirements.

Europe Cone Crusher Market Trends: The European market is being driven by infrastructure renovation, quarry modernization, sustainable mining, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient crushing systems. Environmental regulations are encouraging manufacturers and operators to adopt lower-emission and automated equipment.

Germany is witnessing increasing demand due to industrial infrastructure development, quarry modernization, and the adoption of advanced material-processing technologies. The UK market is supported by road, rail, and public infrastructure projects, along with growing quarry modernization and material recycling activities.

Asia Pacific Cone Crusher Market Trends: Asia Pacific remains a major growth center due to rapid urbanization, expanding mining operations, and increasing investments in roads, railways, airports, and industrial infrastructure.

China held the largest market share in the region in 2025, supported by extensive infrastructure development, mining operations, and demand for construction aggregates.

India represents a high-growth market due to investments in highways, railways, smart cities, industrial corridors, and mining projects. Increasing adoption of mobile and automated cone crushers is further supporting market expansion.

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Middle East & Africa Cone Crusher Market Trends: The Middle East & Africa market is benefiting from mining investments, infrastructure development, and expanding aggregate production. Saudi Arabia is witnessing increasing demand due to large-scale transportation, urban, industrial, and mining projects.

Latin America Cone Crusher Market Trends: Latin America is experiencing growing demand due to mining expansion, infrastructure investment, and increasing aggregate requirements. Brazil remains an important market because of its strong mineral extraction industry and expanding infrastructure construction activities.

Key Cone Crusher Companies

Major companies operating in the cone crusher market include:

Metso Corporation

PROPEL INDUSTRIES

MEKA

Anaconda Equipment Ltd

Porter Group Limited

Sandvik

Terex Corporation

FLSmidth

Thyssenkrupp

Astec Industries, Inc.

Weir Group PLC

McCloskey International

Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co., Ltd. (SBM)

Kleemann GmbH (Wirtgen Group)

Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.

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