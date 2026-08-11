Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Share Analysis

Every enterprise today runs on a workforce most people never think about — service accounts, APIs, containers, cryptographic keys, and a fast-growing population of autonomous AI agents. These “non-human identities” (NHIs) now outnumber human logins in most cloud environments, and each one is a potential doorway into critical systems. That reality is fueling rapid growth in the global Non-Human Identity Access Management Market, one of the more urgent corners of the cybersecurity industry.

This shift is turning identity security on its head: it’s no longer just about people logging in — it’s about governing the machines, scripts, and AI agents acting on their behalf, around the clock. Here’s a quick look at the numbers before we dig into who’s buying, what’s happening in the market, and where demand is heading.

Market Snapshot

Market size, 2025: USD 11.1 billion

USD 11.1 billion Market estimate, 2026: USD 12.4 billion

USD 12.4 billion Market forecast, 2033: USD 27.3 billion

USD 27.3 billion CAGR, 2026–2033: 11.9%

11.9% Leading region, 2025: North America (38.1% revenue share)

North America (38.1% revenue share) Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Why the Non-Human Identity Access Management Market Exists?

The Non-Human Identity Access Management Market covers securing and governing digital identities that are not associated with humans — including application identities, APIs, machine and workload identities, service accounts, IoT devices, cryptographic keys, and increasingly, AI agents. As organizations lean further into cloud-native architectures, DevOps pipelines, and AI-driven automation, the sheer number of these identities has exploded, turning them into one of the largest and least-visible attack surfaces in the modern enterprise.

The industry is being driven largely by the growth of machine-to-machine communication and API-based ecosystems, with the number of non-human identities in multi-cloud and hybrid environments often exceeding human identities by several multiples. That imbalance is pushing demand for lifecycle management, automated credential rotation, secrets management, and least-privilege access enforcement — capabilities that legacy identity tools were never built to handle at this scale.

Explore the full market data — Get a detailed breakdown of segments, competitive landscape, and regional forecasts through 2033. Download a free sample report

End User Insights: Who’s Buying in the Non-Human Identity Access Management Market

Financial services lead the pack. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025, due to its highly digitalized, transaction-intensive operations where a vast number of machine identities are continuously created and used across banking applications, payment gateways, trading platforms, and insurance systems. Heavy reliance on APIs and automated workflows, combined with some of the toughest regulatory requirements around, makes BFSI a natural first mover — the cost of an unmanaged service account here isn’t hypothetical, it’s a compliance and fraud risk.

Retail and e-commerce are the ones to watch. The retail and e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of API-driven digital storefronts, automated checkout systems, and AI-enabled personalization engines that dramatically increase the number of machine identities tied to transactions, payments, and logistics. As bot-driven fraud and API abuse escalate across online retail, governing every token and automated credential becomes a direct line of defense for revenue and customer trust.

Beyond these two, the market also spans IT & ITeS, healthcare, government and public sector, and manufacturing — industries where automation and system-to-system communication are becoming the backbone of daily operations. Interestingly, buyer size matters too: large enterprises accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025 given their complex, multi-cloud, AI-enabled ecosystems, while small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to grow fastest as they shift to cloud-first models and adopt low-code, no-code, and AI-enabled tools that quietly multiply their machine credentials.

Recent Developments: Consolidation Is the Name of the Game

The past year has seen major vendors racing to fold NHI capabilities into broader identity security platforms, reshaping the competitive landscape of the Non-Human Identity Access Management Market rather than leaving it as a standalone niche:

In March 2026, Delinea acquired StrongDM to strengthen its identity security platform by adding continuous, real-time authorization for AI agents, developers, and non-human identities across cloud and hybrid environments, integrating StrongDM’s just-in-time access technology with Delinea’s PAM platform to eliminate standing privileges.

In September 2025, Okta acquired Axiom Security, expanding its Privileged Access Management capabilities by integrating a cloud-native solution for just-in-time access and unified control over both human and non-human identities across cloud and on-premises environments.

In April 2025, CyberArk introduced a machine identity security solution delivering unified protection for workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, focused on end-to-end visibility, automated discovery, and least-privilege access control for applications, services, and automation systems.

Beyond M&A, vendors are also racing to address the newest and fastest-growing category of all: AI agents. Cisco’s 2026 security framework highlights the transition toward an “agentic workforce,” where AI agents are treated as non-human identities requiring explicit identity assignment, controlled access policies, and real-time visibility across enterprise infrastructure. In September 2025, Oasis Security introduced the first-ever non-human identity management certification, underscoring the escalating risks tied to unmanaged service accounts, API keys, and AI agents, and the growing demand for standardized governance frameworks. The message from the market is clear: AI agent identity is no longer a future problem — it’s a 2026 buying priority.

Regional Demand in the Non-Human Identity Access Management Market: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Accelerates

North America — 38.1% revenue share, 2025 (largest region)

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 38.1% in 2025, driven by early cloud adoption, advanced cybersecurity maturity, and a strong concentration of leading identity security vendors. Strict regulatory frameworks and heightened cybersecurity requirements across BFSI, healthcare, and government, combined with large-scale enterprise cloud migrations, reinforced the region’s leadership position.

U.S.: Held the largest share within North America, propelled by accelerating cloud-native infrastructure, microservices architectures, and AI-driven automation across BFSI, healthcare, and technology sectors.

Asia Pacific — fastest-growing region

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of any region, fueled by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and the rise of API-driven business models in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

China: Momentum from rapid cloud-native scaling, widespread AI application deployment, and industrial digitalization efforts spanning smart manufacturing and platform-based e-commerce.

Momentum from rapid cloud-native scaling, widespread AI application deployment, and industrial digitalization efforts spanning smart manufacturing and platform-based e-commerce. India: Strong growth from rapid cloud adoption, expanding digital public infrastructure, and widespread API-driven services across banking, e-commerce, and fintech.

Strong growth from rapid cloud adoption, expanding digital public infrastructure, and widespread API-driven services across banking, e-commerce, and fintech. Japan: Growth tied to enterprise automation, cloud-native platform adoption, and AI-driven systems spreading across manufacturing, banking, and technology.

Europe — regulation-driven adoption

Europe is also showing strong adoption, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks such as GDPR and NIS2 that place a premium on identity governance and security compliance.

Germany: Industrial digitalization — particularly in automotive, manufacturing, and engineering — is generating extensive machine-to-machine interactions that require strict governance.

Industrial digitalization — particularly in automotive, manufacturing, and engineering — is generating extensive machine-to-machine interactions that require strict governance. UK: Gaining ground through rising cloud-native and API-driven adoption across financial services and the public sector.

The Bottom Line

Non-human identities have quietly become the largest, fastest-growing, and least-governed population in enterprise IT. As AI agents move from pilot projects to production workflows, the organizations that treat machine identity with the same rigor as human identity will be the ones best positioned to prevent the next major breach — not react to it. With the market on pace to more than double by 2033, this is no longer a niche security tool; it’s becoming foundational infrastructure.

Need insights tailored to your business? — Get a custom analysis focused on your industry, region, or specific use case. Request report customization