Urea Market Trends Driven by Sustainable Agriculture and Low-Carbon Production

The global Urea Market size was valued at USD 73.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 76.4 billion in 2026 to USD 97.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a 55.1% revenue share in 2025. Rising global food demand, limited arable land, increasing agricultural productivity requirements, and growing adoption of nitrogen fertilizers are supporting market growth.

Key Highlights

Market Size (2025): USD 73.5 Billion

USD Projected Market Size (2033): USD 97.1 Billion

USD CAGR (2026–2033): 3.5%

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific ( 55.1% share )

Asia Pacific ( ) By Form: Granular ( 66.0% share )

Granular ( ) By Application: Fertilizers ( 72.1% share )

Fertilizers ( ) By End Use: Agriculture (75.1% share)

Urea Market Growth Drivers

The urea market is primarily driven by increasing global food demand and the need to improve agricultural productivity. Population growth, shrinking arable land, and rising consumption of cereals, grains, fruits, and vegetables are encouraging farmers to adopt cost-effective nitrogen fertilizers.

Urea remains widely preferred because of its high nitrogen content, affordability, and suitability for various crops. Government subsidies, agricultural modernization, expanding irrigation infrastructure, and increasing adoption of intensive farming practices are further supporting demand across emerging agricultural economies.

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The market is also expanding beyond traditional fertilizer applications. Increasing adoption of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) in diesel vehicles is creating additional demand for urea, particularly as governments implement stricter vehicle emission standards.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Global Agricultural Production Requirements

Growing agricultural output requirements are creating strong demand for nitrogen fertilizers. Countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia are increasing fertilizer consumption to improve crop yields and strengthen food security.

Natural Gas Price Volatility and Environmental Concerns

Urea production is heavily dependent on natural gas, making manufacturers vulnerable to energy price fluctuations. Environmental concerns related to nitrogen runoff, greenhouse gas emissions, and soil degradation are also encouraging governments and producers to adopt more sustainable fertilizer solutions.

Market Concentration & Characteristics

The global urea market is highly competitive and capacity-intensive, with international producers, regional manufacturers, and government-supported organizations operating across major agricultural markets. Competition is based on production capacity, cost efficiency, feedstock availability, product quality, and supply reliability.

Leading companies are investing in capacity expansion, low-carbon production technologies, enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, and strategic partnerships. Producers with access to low-cost natural gas, particularly in the Middle East, maintain significant cost advantages in global markets.

Form Insights

The granular segment dominated the market with a 66.0% revenue share in 2025. Granular urea is widely preferred because of its ease of storage, handling, transportation, and uniform field application. Its suitability for blending and controlled-release formulations further supports adoption across large-scale agricultural operations.

The prilled segment is expected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. Its lower production cost and availability make it attractive in price-sensitive markets, smaller-scale farming operations, and several industrial applications.

Application Insights

The fertilizers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 72.1% in 2025. Urea remains one of the most important nitrogen sources for crop production, while rising food consumption and intensive farming continue to support demand.

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a 3.9% CAGR, supported by stricter emission standards and increasing adoption of selective catalytic reduction systems in diesel vehicles.

End-use Insights

The agriculture segment dominated with a 75.1% revenue share in 2025, supported by widespread use of urea to increase crop yields and maintain soil nutrient levels. Government fertilizer subsidies and agricultural development programs are further strengthening consumption.

The automotive segment is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR, driven by increasing use of urea-based DEF for controlling nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines.

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Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global urea market with a 55.1% revenue share in 2025. Large agricultural economies, high population density, government subsidies, and increasing fertilizer consumption in countries such as India and China are supporting regional demand.

China remains a major producer and consumer of urea due to its extensive agricultural sector and established chemical manufacturing industry. Domestic production capacity enables the country to meet significant internal demand while also supporting export markets.

North America Urea Market Trends: North America accounted for a 15.5% global revenue share in 2025. Strong commercial agriculture, advanced farming technologies, stable natural gas supplies, and rising DEF consumption are supporting regional growth. The U.S. remains a major market due to large-scale agricultural production and increasing demand for emission-control solutions.

Europe Urea Market Trends: Europe accounted for an 18.7% revenue share in 2025. Established agricultural practices and fertilizer demand continue to support the market, while strict environmental regulations are encouraging the adoption of sustainable fertilizers and optimized nutrient-management solutions.

Middle East & Africa Urea Market Trends: The Middle East & Africa region plays an important role as both a production hub and emerging consumption market. Abundant natural gas resources support cost-efficient production in the Middle East, while increasing agricultural development and food-security initiatives are creating new demand opportunities across Africa.

Latin America Urea Market Trends: Latin America is supported by large-scale agricultural production in countries such as Brazil and Argentina. Rising cultivation of export-oriented crops, including soybeans and corn, is increasing fertilizer consumption. However, dependence on imports makes the region sensitive to global urea prices and supply fluctuations.

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Key Urea Companies

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the urea market.

EMR Claight

Yara International ASA

Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative Limited

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Qatar Fertilizer Company

National Fertilizers Limited

EuroChem Group AG

Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Nutrien Inc.

Fazaz Global Concepts LLC

Takasugi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

IBI Scientific

Future Outlook

The urea market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033 as global food requirements increase and farmers seek efficient methods to improve crop productivity. Growing demand for DEF, advancements in enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, and investments in low-carbon production technologies will create additional opportunities. Sustainability regulations and energy-price volatility will remain important factors shaping the industry’s competitive landscape.

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