Smart Shopping Cart Market: Cloud Deployment Dominates Sector

Retail is quietly reinventing one of its oldest, most unglamorous tools: the shopping cart. What used to be a simple metal basket on wheels is becoming a connected device — one loaded with sensors, cameras, screens, and AI — designed to eliminate checkout lines altogether. According to Grand View Research, the global smart shopping cart market was valued at USD 572.3 million in 2025 and is projected to surge to USD 3,285.0 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 24.6% from 2026 to 2033. That’s nearly a 5x expansion in under a decade, making this one of the fastest-growing categories in next-generation retail technology.

Here’s a closer look at the market shares defining the category, the companies leading it, what’s driving adoption, the technology shaping its future, and how the market breaks down by segment.

Market Share Percentages: Where the Value Concentrates Today

A handful of statistics capture the current shape of this market:

North America leads with a 43.8% revenue share in 2025 — the largest of any region, driven by large retail chains and hypermarket operators with the financial capacity and scale to justify early investment in automation.

Hardware commands 61.3% of revenue in 2025, making it the dominant component segment as retailers prioritize durable, reliable in-store equipment.

Fully automated smart carts held the largest revenue share among product types in 2025, reflecting retailer appetite for decentralizing the checkout process entirely rather than partially automating it.

Cloud deployment led the market in 2025, as retailers increasingly favor centralized, remote-manageable systems over on-premise infrastructure.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets represent the largest end-use segment, unsurprising given their complex layouts, high SKU counts, and heavy foot traffic — exactly the conditions smart carts are built to manage.

Looking ahead, growth isn’t evenly distributed. The services segment is set to post the fastest CAGR among components, the smart cart add-on devices segment is expected to grow fastest by product type, on-premise deployment is projected to see significant growth as data privacy regulation tightens, and retail chains are forecast to be the fastest-growing end-use segment as multi-store inventory coordination becomes a bigger priority. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market through 2033, fueled by rapid digital payment adoption.

Dominant Industry Players: Big Tech Meets Grocery Innovation

The competitive landscape is anchored by two very different kinds of companies — a global e-commerce giant and a grocery-technology specialist — alongside a growing roster of dedicated smart cart startups.

Amazon.com, Inc. has extended its Just Walk Out and automated retail ecosystem — built on computer vision, sensor fusion, and AI — into smart cart territory. Rather than relying purely on cart hardware, Amazon embeds intelligence into store infrastructure itself, while also experimenting with sensor-enabled carts that detect items automatically and provide a real-time running total.

Instacart has emerged as a major force through its Caper Carts, part of its broader Connected Stores platform. These AI-enabled carts use cameras, a built-in digital scale, and location sensors — integrated with NVIDIA Jetson hardware — to identify items as they’re placed in the cart, letting shoppers skip the checkout line entirely.

Other notable players profiled in the market include Cust2Mate USA Inc., HiCart Technology, IoT Retail Tech, Shekel Ltd., shopreme, SmartCart, Superhii Corporation, and ZEROQS — a mix of specialized hardware makers and retail-tech firms competing for share in an increasingly crowded field.

Recent moves underscore the pace of expansion: in February 2026, Scallix Inc. partnered with Cust2Mate to serve as its official Canadian representative, accelerating smart cart rollouts across Canadian grocery and specialty retail. In September 2025, Instacart and UK grocer Morrisons announced plans to launch Caper Carts in the UK starting in 2026 — Instacart’s first retail partnership in that market — with the carts linked directly to Morrisons’ loyalty program. And in July 2025, Instacart rolled out Caper Carts at Wegmans stores in New York, letting shoppers bag items as they go without a traditional checkout step.

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Core Drivers: Why Retailers Are Investing Now

Several converging forces are pushing smart carts from pilot programs into mainstream retail deployment:

Consumer demand for frictionless shopping. Long checkout queues and manual billing are increasingly viewed as unacceptable friction points. Carts equipped with barcode scanners, sensors, and automated billing let shoppers scan items as they go and skip the counter entirely — a convenience that drives satisfaction and repeat visits, particularly in busy urban stores.

The expansion of organized retail in emerging economies. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and retail chains are scaling rapidly to meet rising urbanization and disposable incomes. Larger stores face real challenges around crowd management and checkout congestion, and smart carts offer a way to scale operations smoothly during peak hours.

Growing appetite for personalization in physical stores. Smart carts with digital interfaces can recommend products based on past purchases and real-time behavior — bringing e-commerce-style personalization into the aisle, boosting engagement, and increasing average basket size.

The rise of cashless, digital-first payments. As mobile wallets, contactless cards, and QR-based payments become the norm, smart carts that let customers complete purchases directly from the cart — without a traditional POS terminal — fit naturally into an increasingly cashless retail environment.

Competitive pressure from e-commerce. Physical retailers are under constant pressure to match the speed and personalization of online shopping. Smart carts help bridge that gap, giving brick-and-mortar stores a hybrid experience that combines digital convenience with the immediacy of in-person shopping.

Technology Trends: From Barcode Scanners to Computer Vision

The technology stack inside a “smart” cart has evolved rapidly, and several trends stand out:

Computer vision and sensor fusion are becoming standard in premium systems, replacing simple barcode scanning with cameras and AI that automatically recognize items as they’re placed in the cart — no scanning action required from the shopper.

Cloud-based architecture dominates deployment strategy, enabling retailers to centrally monitor, update, and manage smart cart fleets across multiple locations without on-site technical intervention — a major advantage for large, multi-store operators.

On-premise systems are gaining relevance for data compliance reasons, as retailers operating across regions with strict data localization laws seek greater control over where cart-generated data is stored and processed.

Modular “add-on” device architecture is emerging as a flexible alternative to full cart replacement, letting retailers select specific capabilities — barcode scanning, RFID reading, digital interfaces — and scale up incrementally rather than committing to a single fixed system.

Integration with loyalty and payment ecosystems is deepening, as seen in the Instacart-Morrisons partnership, where smart carts connect directly to loyalty programs to surface personalized discounts in real time.

Edge computing hardware, like NVIDIA Jetson modules, is powering on-cart processing for real-time item recognition, reducing latency and enabling accurate billing without cloud round-trips.

The Bottom Line

The smart shopping cart market is still small in absolute terms compared to giants like retail POS or e-commerce infrastructure — but its growth rate tells a different story. A jump from USD 703.5 million in 2026 to USD 3,285.0 million by 2033 signals that retailers see this technology not as a novelty, but as a competitive necessity in the fight to keep shoppers in physical stores. With Amazon and Instacart setting the pace, cloud-first architectures becoming the norm, and computer vision pushing carts closer to true “walk out” automation, the next few years will likely determine which technology approaches — and which retailers — come to define the autonomous shopping experience.

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