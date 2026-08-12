Syphilis Testing Market: Why Molecular Diagnostics Are Gaining Ground

Syphilis was nearly written off as a solved problem in high-income countries after penicillin became widely available in the mid-20th century. That assumption no longer holds. Case counts have rebounded sharply over the past decade, and diagnostics companies, public health agencies, and hospital labs are racing to keep pace. Here’s what the data shows — and what it signals for the diagnostics industry over the next several years.

Market Snapshot: The Numbers Behind the Resurgence

The global syphilis testing market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025, with an estimated size of USD 1.6 billion in 2026. By 2033, the market is forecast to reach USD 2.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2033.

Compared to high-flying technology markets, a 5.2% CAGR looks modest on paper. But context matters here: this is a mature diagnostic category being reignited by an epidemiological trend, not a new technology creating its own demand. Growth driven by disease resurgence tends to be stickier and less speculative than growth driven by hype — it tracks infection rates, government funding cycles, and screening mandates rather than investor sentiment, making this a market defined by public health necessity rather than innovation-led adoption curves.

North America holds the largest share of the global market at 36.32% in 2025, with the United States as the dominant contributor within the region.

What’s Actually Driving Demand Right Now

The single biggest driver isn’t awareness campaigns or new technology — it’s a genuine public health emergency hiding in plain sight. In the U.S., reported syphilis cases jumped more than 80% between 2018 and 2022, climbing from roughly 115,000 to over 207,000 cases — the highest level recorded since the 1950s. Congenital syphilis, transmitted from mother to infant, grew by an even steeper 183% over the same period.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimated in a report published in May 2025 that nearly 8 million adults aged 15–49 acquired syphilis in a single year, with active prevalence holding near 0.6% worldwide. Congenital syphilis alone contributes to an estimated 355,000 adverse pregnancy outcomes annually, including stillbirths and neonatal deaths.

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One insight competitors tend to gloss over: this market’s growth is not primarily a story about better technology winning market share — it’s a story about a public health system playing catch-up after decades of underinvestment in maternal screening infrastructure. U.S. maternal syphilis rates rose from 280.4 per 100,000 births in 2022 to 357.9 in 2024, a 28% jump in just two years, concentrated disproportionately among American Indian and Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Black Non-Hispanic mothers. That pattern — rising infection layered on top of unequal healthcare access — is arguably a bigger long-term demand driver than any single diagnostic innovation, because it points to a structural gap that testing volume alone won’t close without parallel investment in outreach and follow-up care.

Supply-side constraints are reinforcing this demand. Persistent shortages of benzathine penicillin G (marketed as Bicillin L-A) — the frontline treatment — combined with the absence of a licensed vaccine, mean testing and early detection remain the primary levers available to health systems for controlling spread.

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How the Market Breaks Down: Technology and Testing Location

Immunoassay testing dominates, holding 71.2% of market revenue in 2025. ELISA and chemiluminescent assays remain the clinical gold standard for antibody detection, largely because of their entrenched use in hospital laboratories, cost-efficiency at scale, and compatibility with automated high-throughput systems.

Molecular diagnostics is the fastest-growing technology segment, driven by rising demand for early and highly sensitive detection — particularly PCR and next-generation sequencing tools capable of catching low-titer infections that serology can miss.

On testing location, laboratory-based testing led with a 79.5% revenue share in 2025, reflecting its role as the confirmatory gold standard in national screening programs. But point-of-care (POC) testing is the fastest-growing segment, and this is where the market’s most consequential shift is happening. In August 2024, the FDA authorized NOWDiagnostics’ “First To Know” Syphilis Test — the first over-the-counter, at-home syphilis antibody test in the U.S., delivering results from a fingerstick sample in about 15 minutes. Around the same time, Health Canada cleared MedMira’s Multiplo Rapid TP/HIV Test, a dual-purpose device requiring no refrigeration or lab infrastructure.

A dynamic worth watching closely: the industry is converging on a hybrid model rather than a full replacement cycle. Centralized labs aren’t being displaced by rapid tests — they’re being repositioned as the confirmatory backbone for a system where POC devices handle first-contact screening. This mirrors what happened in HIV testing over the past two decades, and it suggests diagnostics companies that build products bridging both layers — rather than competing purely on speed or purely on accuracy — are best positioned for durable market share.

The Players Shaping the Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in the global syphilis testing market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Thermo Fisher Scientific, bioMérieux, OraSure Technologies, Chembio Diagnostics, and SD Biosensor.

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

The competitive field splits cleanly into two operating models. Established players like Abbott lean on installed laboratory platforms, bundled STD test panels, and long-term hospital contracts — strong on scale and clinician trust, but slower to adapt to decentralized or at-home testing demand. Emerging players such as OraSure and SD Biosensor compete instead on speed-to-market and public health tender wins, prioritizing WHO-prequalified rapid and dual HIV/syphilis tests designed for low-resource settings.

Notable recent moves reflect where the real strategic pressure is building: SD Biosensor’s partnership with CHAI and MedAccess is distributing dual HIV/syphilis combo tests for under US$1 across more than 100 low- and middle-income countries — a pricing model that established diagnostics giants have struggled to replicate profitably. Meanwhile, Canada’s CIHR launched a $7 million Indigenous-led initiative in March 2025, the Ayaangwaamiziwin Center, specifically to address disproportionately high infection rates in Prairie and northern Indigenous communities — a signal that culturally-tailored, community-embedded testing models are becoming a distinct and fundable market segment in their own right, not just a corporate social responsibility footnote.

Where This Leaves Buyers and Investors

The syphilis testing market’s growth won’t be won on a single axis. Companies succeeding here are pairing regulatory credibility (FDA and Health Canada clearances carry outsized market-opening power) with genuine accessibility innovation — affordable dual-infection tests, cold-chain-free formats, and community-based distribution. For health systems and procurement teams, the practical takeaway is that centralized lab capacity and point-of-care expansion are complementary investments, not competing budget lines — and organizations that fund both in tandem are the ones most likely to actually bend the congenital syphilis curve back down.

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