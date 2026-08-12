AI in Medical Imaging Market: Why Asia Pacific Is the Fastest-Growing Region

Artificial intelligence has moved from being a promising add-on in radiology suites to becoming a core layer of how diagnostic imaging is captured, reconstructed, and interpreted. According to Grand View Research, the global AI in medical imaging market is set for explosive growth over the next decade:

Market size in 2025: USD 1.8 Billion

Estimated market size in 2026: USD 2.5 Billion

Projected market size by 2033: USD 20.2 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 35.1%

North America led the market with a 44.0% revenue share in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to post the fastest growth over the forecast period.

This surge isn’t accidental. It’s being driven by mounting imaging data volumes, a persistent global shortage of trained radiologists, deeper integration of AI with PACS and cloud infrastructure, and rising government funding for AI-enabled diagnostics. Below, we unpack the strategic technical shifts reshaping the industry and the key operators translating these shifts into deployed clinical tools.

Strategic Technical Shifts Reshaping AI in Medical Imaging

Deep Learning Remains the Technical Backbone

Deep learning architectures, particularly convolutional neural networks, continue to dominate the technology landscape, accounting for the largest revenue share of 57.4% in 2025. Their strength lies in recognizing complex patterns across CT, MRI, and X-ray datasets with a level of consistency that is difficult to match manually. Momentum in this space is being reinforced by partnerships aimed at building “physical AI” for autonomous imaging — including collaborative work between NVIDIA and GE HealthCare to advance autonomous X-ray and ultrasound systems using simulated clinical environments.

Natural Language Processing Is the Fastest-Growing Technology Segment

While deep learning holds the largest share today, natural language processing is expected to expand at the fastest rate going forward. NLP is increasingly being fused with computer vision to interpret both structured and unstructured clinical data — powering applications like automated radiology report generation and image-to-text summarization, a trend visible in Microsoft’s expansion of its multimodal imaging models and report-generation tools.

Foundation Models and Multimodal AI Are Gaining Ground

Vendors are shifting away from narrow, single-task algorithms toward broader foundation models capable of supporting multiple indications from a single workflow. A notable example: in January 2026, Aidoc received FDA clearance for a foundation-model AI system covering eleven abdominal CT indications within one workflow — a signal that the market is consolidating around scalable, multi-purpose platforms rather than one-off point solutions.

CT and X-Ray Modalities Are Becoming AI-Native

CT scan led modality-based revenue with a 34.5% share in 2025, owing to AI’s growing role in automated detection of tumors, lesions, and fractures, as well as optimization of acquisition and reconstruction parameters that reduce radiation dose. Meanwhile, X-ray is projected to be the fastest-growing modality, propelled by AI-assisted interventional imaging and clearances such as Gleamer’s ChestView, an AI system designed to flag thoracic abnormalities on radiographs.

Cloud-Native and PACS-Integrated Deployment Models

AI is increasingly delivered as cloud-based, SaaS-style services rather than standalone software. Philips’ expansion of its cloud-based HealthSuite Imaging platform into Europe — following the successful migration of more than 150 sites across North and Latin America — illustrates how vendors are prioritizing scalable, cloud-native access to imaging data alongside generative AI-powered reporting.

Clinical Evidence Is Strengthening the Case for AI-Assisted Diagnosis

A joint study between DeepC and the Technical University of Munich examining AI-based triage in head CT scans found meaningful clinical gains: the negative predictive value rose from 94.1% to 98.2% with AI assistance, positive predictive value approached near-perfect levels, and false positives dropped by roughly two-thirds. Reporting time also fell substantially, with less experienced radiologists seeing time savings of over 25%. This kind of evidence is accelerating hospital-level adoption and payer confidence in AI-assisted workflows.

Consolidation Through Strategic M&A and Cross-Border Expansion

Moderate but strategic M&A activity is reshaping competitive positioning. RadNet’s 2025 agreement to acquire breast-imaging AI vendor iCAD for roughly USD 103 million reflects a broader push to combine risk evaluation, breast density assessment, and calcification classification under unified platforms. In parallel, companies like Lunit and Coreline Soft are expanding into new geographies — including large-scale cancer screening contracts across Germany — underscoring the internationalization of AI imaging deployment.

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Key Market Operators Shaping the Industry

Grand View Research’s profiled companies represent a mix of imaging-equipment incumbents, AI-native specialists, and diversified technology players:

GE HealthCare — deploying AI suites (e.g., MyBreastAI) and expanding through acquisitions such as MIM Software

— deploying AI suites (e.g., MyBreastAI) and expanding through acquisitions such as MIM Software Microsoft — building multimodal foundation models for imaging (MedImageInsight, CXRReportGen)

— building multimodal foundation models for imaging (MedImageInsight, CXRReportGen) Digital Diagnostics Inc.

TEMPUS

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

HeartFlow, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Viz.ai, Inc.

EchoNous, Inc.

HeartVista Inc.

Exo Imaging, Inc.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

These operators are competing on speed of regulatory clearance, breadth of indications covered per platform, integration depth with hospital IT systems, and the ability to demonstrate measurable improvements in diagnostic accuracy and radiologist throughput. The market remains fragmented overall, with numerous emerging solution providers competing alongside established imaging-equipment manufacturers — a dynamic likely to fuel continued partnerships, licensing deals, and acquisitions through the forecast period.

What This Means for Stakeholders

For hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, the strategic shifts above translate into faster, more accurate reads, reduced radiologist burnout, and better utilization of imaging infrastructure. For investors and technology vendors, the fastest-growing opportunities sit at the intersection of foundation models, NLP-driven reporting, and cloud-native deployment — areas where differentiation is still being established rather than locked in.

Get the Full Picture

Strategic decisions in this space deserve data-backed clarity — not just top-line growth numbers. Grand View Research’s full report on the AI in Medical Imaging Market includes detailed segmentation by technology, application, modality, end-use, and region, along with competitive benchmarking of key operators.

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