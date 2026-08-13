Unveiling a Smarter Future for Dentistry at China Dental Show 2026

AI-powered clinical solutions, hands-on experiences and global business opportunities will come together in Shanghai from October 13 to 16

SHANGHAI, Aug 11, 2026/– China Dental Show 2026 (CDS 2026) will take place from October 13 to 16 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), bringing together dental professionals, distributors and buyers from around the world to explore China’s latest dental technologies, products and academic achievements.

Presented by the same organizing team behind the FDI World Dental Congress 2025, CDS 2026 will serve as an integrated platform for technology showcases, trade matching, academic exchange and industry cooperation. Through technical demonstrations and interactive on-site activities, international attendees will have the opportunity to experience China’s latest dental solutions, meet Chinese companies and institutions, and explore sourcing and partnership opportunities.

AI, Robotics and Digital Dentistry

A core attraction of CDS 2026 will be the Digital Intelligence Experience Zone within the Prosthodontics Exhibition Area, bringing together three leading Chinese brands: Yakebot, Yangshan Medical and IMPNAV. Featured technologies will range from dental implant robotics to oral surgery navigation systems, giving visitors a hands-on look at China’s growing capabilities in intelligent dentistry. CDS 2026 will also feature a Future Dental Clinic experience showcasing the world’s first smart headset designed for clinical use. Integrated with dental microscopes, intraoral scanners and navigation systems, the device allows users wearing AR glasses to switch seamlessly between data feeds from multiple devices simply by turning their heads.

Toward Intelligent Manufacturing

China’s dental industry is moving well beyond its earlier profile as a source of low-end consumables and OEM manufacturing. Chinese companies are now developing increasingly sophisticated digital and intelligent dental solutions that are reaching laboratories, clinics and distributors across the Asia-Pacific region. In 2025, China’s dental equipment and materials exports reached USD 1.847 billion, up 8.94 percent year-on-year. CDS 2026 will serve as a gateway for technology exports, product procurement, trade matching and long-term business partnerships.

Academic Exchange and Clinical Learning

CDS 2026 will be held alongside the 28th Annual Conference of the Chinese Stomatological Association and the 20th Academic Conference of the Prosthodontics Committee, drawing university deans, researchers and practitioners from China’s leading dental institutions. Distinguished speakers will share recent research breakthroughs and clinical techniques, with the program featuring step-by-step workshops and hands-on sessions. For international participants, the event offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with China’s academic community and explore cross-border research partnerships.

Easier Access for International Visitors

China has further expanded its inbound travel facilitation measures in 2026. Visa-free transit stays for eligible travellers from a range of countries in Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America have been extended to 240 hours, and additional ports of entry and eligible regions have been introduced, making it more convenient than ever to attend exhibitions and conduct business in China.

For further information, event updates and registration details, visit the official China Dental Show website: https://www.chinadentalshow.com/en/#/