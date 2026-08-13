Evan’s Cash For Cars Expands Junk Car Removal in Calgary

Calgary, Canada, 2026-08-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Evan’s Cash For Cars is proud to announce the expansion of its junk car removal in Calgary. This step aims to help more car owners remove old, damaged, and unwanted vehicles quickly and easily.

With many vehicles sitting unused across the city, the need for fast and reliable removal services is growing. Evan’s Cash For Cars is now offering improved coverage, faster response times, and better support for customers in all parts of Calgary.

Meeting the Growing Demand in Calgary

Calgary has seen a rise in old and non-running vehicles due to harsh weather and daily wear. Cold winters, snow, and road conditions often damage cars over time. Many vehicles become unsafe or too costly to repair.

Evan’s Cash For Cars is responding to this need by expanding its junk car removal services. The company helps residents clear space, remove unwanted cars, and get cash without delays.

Faster and Easier Vehicle Removal

The updated service focuses on making the process simple for customers. Car owners can contact the company, share basic vehicle details, and receive a quick quote.

Once the offer is accepted, the team schedules a fast pickup. In many cases, same-day or next-day removal is available. The company also provides free towing, which removes extra costs for customers.

Fair Cash Offers for All Vehicles

Evan’s Cash For Cars buys vehicles in all conditions. This includes old cars, damaged vehicles, and cars that no longer run. The company offers fair prices based on vehicle condition, weight, and market value.

This makes it easier for Calgary residents to turn their unwanted vehicles into quick cash without dealing with private buyers or long waiting times.

Supporting Eco-Friendly Recycling

The company also supports safe and responsible vehicle recycling. Old cars are processed in a way that reduces waste and protects the environment.

Reusable parts are recovered, and harmful materials are handled properly. This helps keep Calgary clean and supports eco-friendly practices.

About Evan’s Cash For Cars

Evan’s Cash For Cars is a trusted vehicle buying company serving Calgary and nearby areas. The company specialises in junk car removal, scrap car removal, and cash for cars services. With a focus on fast service, fair pricing, and customer satisfaction, Evan’s Cash For Cars makes it easy for car owners to sell unwanted vehicles without stress.

Media Contact

Company: Evan’s Cash For Cars

Phone: (403) 559-9168

Email: evanscashforcars@gmail.com

Address: 449 Midtown Pkwy SW, Airdrie, AB T4B 4E3, Canada

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/upX16zX9hTvfFrfE7