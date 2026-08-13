Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks Expands Asbestos Removal Services Across Perth

Perth, WA – Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks has expanded its asbestos removal services across Perth. The company helps home and business owners remove old asbestos materials from their properties.

The expanded service gives more Perth property owners access to asbestos removal and disposal. It can also help people prepare their property for new fencing, demolition, earthworks, and other improvement projects.

Helping Perth Property Owners Remove Asbestos

Asbestos was used in many old Australian building products. It may still be found in old fences, cement sheets, walls, and other building materials.

These materials need care when they are removed. Damaged asbestos can release very small fibres into the air.

People looking for the best asbestos removal company in Perth should check the company’s experience, services, work process, and approach to asbestos waste.

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks plans each job based on the property and the work required.

Removing Old Asbestos Fences

Some older Perth properties still have asbestos cement fencing. These fences can become cracked, broken, or weak with age and weather.

Removing an old asbestos fence may be needed before a new fence can be installed. The work area must be planned carefully before removal starts.

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks can help property owners remove old asbestos fencing and prepare for the next stage of their project.

Customers can also discuss new fencing options for their property.

Asbestos Removal and Disposal

Asbestos waste should not be handled like normal household or building waste. It needs to be removed, transported, and disposed of according to the rules that apply to the work.

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks focuses on careful asbestos removal and disposal. The team can explain the work that may be needed before the project begins.

This helps customers understand the process and plan other property work around the asbestos removal.

More Property Services Across Perth

The company provides more than asbestos removal. Its services include fence installation, gate installation, retaining walls, wall demolition, and earthworks.

Having several property services available can make larger projects easier to plan. For example, a customer may need an old asbestos fence removed before installing a new boundary fence.

The expanded asbestos service allows the company to help more residential and commercial properties across Perth and nearby areas.

For more information about Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks, visit https://www.straightupretainingandfencing.com/asbestos-removal/

About Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks provides asbestos removal, fencing, gates, retaining walls, demolition, and earthworks services across Perth, WA. The company works with home and business owners to provide practical services for property improvement projects.

Media Contact

Name: Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Phone: 0421 851 371

Email: info@straightupretainingandfencing.com

Address: Unit 9/31 Salmon Gum Grove, Beechboro WA 6063, Australia