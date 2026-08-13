Understanding Global Chemical Price Movements in 2026

Chemicals Pricing Intelligence – Executive Summary

Chemicals pricing intelligence covers organic, inorganic, and specialty chemicals. Organic markets were mixed but generally firmer in July 2026, with aromatics and selected downstream intermediates gaining support as renewed Middle East tensions raised crude-linked feedstock costs, tightened regional cargo availability, and encouraged Chinese spot buying; low Chinese benzene stocks and refinery maintenance further constrained prompt supply, although weak downstream margins limited aggressive purchasing. Inorganic markets remained comparatively stable to weak, with cautious demand for caustic soda and soda ash, while sulphuric and nitric acid saw more balanced regional conditions; bromine strengthened in China, whereas carbon black remained influenced by feedstock costs and measured tire and rubber demand. European markets continued to face weak orders, high energy costs, and global overcapacity, while Middle Eastern supply disruptions and ongoing regional chemical investments remained key influences on global trade.

Key Price Developments & Insights

Aromatics strengthened in July due to tight imports, low Chinese benzene stocks, refinery maintenance, and feedstock concerns.

IPA and methanol remained sensitive to West Asian supply disruptions, especially in India, which took steps to secure feedstock and ease import restrictions.

Caustic soda and soda ash stayed subdued due to adequate supply and cautious industrial demand.

European chemical markets faced high energy costs, weak demand, reduced operating rates, and rising Asian competition.

Middle Eastern disruptions impacted chemical shipments and feedstock availability, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued expanding domestic downstream chemical value chains.

Top Performing Chemicals Commodity

Top Mover: Benzene

Average MoM Growth (top 3 geographies): 12.2%

Volatility Level: High

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Chemicals Sector Coverage and Key Price Influencers

1. Organic Chemicals

Covers alcohols & glycols, amines, aromatics & olefins, monomers, resin intermediates, organic acids, plasticizers, solvents, ketones, and esters. July pricing was led by aromatics and selected intermediates, while alcohols, acids, and solvents showed mixed movement.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Crude oil, naphtha, benzene, propylene, and methanol costs

Plant maintenance, operating rates, and import availability

Demand from plastics, coatings, textiles, resins, and pharmaceuticals

Downstream margins and inventory-management decisions

2. Inorganic Chemicals

Covers alkalis & bases, halogens & fluorochemicals, boron & silicon compounds, inorganic salts, mineral acids, and sulphur & carbon products. Pricing remained largely subdued in July, with bromine showing firmer conditions.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Salt, sulphur, phosphate rock, energy, and mineral costs

Demand from alumina, glass, fertilizers, mining, and water treatment

Chlor-alkali operating rates and regional inventory availability

Sulphur and acid trade flows and shipping conditions

3. Specialty Chemicals

Covers ammonium persulfate, sodium persulfate, and sodium hypochlorite, which showed relatively narrow price movement due to application-specific demand.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Water-treatment and disinfection requirements

Polymerization and resin-production activity

Electronics, textiles, and metal-processing demand

Electricity and raw material costs

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