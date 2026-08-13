Junk Movers Dublin Expands Furniture Removal Services in Dublin

Dublin, Ireland, 2026-08-13 — /EPR Network/ — Junk Movers Dublin has announced the expansion of its professional furniture removal services across Dublin and the surrounding areas. The company is increasing coverage, adding more collection slots, and improving recycling processes to meet growing demand from homeowners, landlords, and businesses.

Furniture disposal has become a major need in Dublin. Old sofas, broken beds, damaged wardrobes, and bulky tables often take up valuable space. With more people moving house, renovating properties, and upgrading interiors, the demand for reliable Furniture Removal Services in Dublin continues to rise.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Bulky Waste Collection

Junk Movers Dublin has reported a steady increase in requests for sofa removal, mattress disposal, office furniture clearance, and full house clearance services. The expansion aims to provide faster response times and more flexible booking options, including same-day furniture collection.

The company now serves all major Dublin areas, offering safe lifting, loading, and transport of heavy furniture items. This includes removal from apartments, houses, offices, retail units, and rental properties.

Focus on Eco-Friendly Furniture Disposal

As part of the expansion, Junk Movers Dublin is strengthening its commitment to eco-friendly waste management. The company works with authorised recycling centres to ensure the responsible disposal of wood, metal, fabric, and foam materials.

Reusable furniture is diverted where possible, helping reduce landfill waste. By improving recycling rates, the company supports Ireland’s environmental goals and promotes sustainable bulky waste collection practices.

Illegal dumping remains a concern in parts of Dublin. Junk Movers Dublin encourages residents and businesses to use licensed waste carriers to ensure compliance with local waste regulations and environmental standards.

Supporting Homeowners and Businesses

The expanded services are designed to help:

Homeowners decluttering before moving

Landlords preparing rental properties

Businesses upgrading office furniture

Property managers handling estate clearances

By offering affordable and transparent pricing, the company aims to make professional furniture disposal accessible across Dublin.

For more information about Junk Movers Dublin, visit https://www.junkmoversdublin.com/

About Junk Movers Dublin

Junk Movers Dublin is a trusted local waste removal company providing reliable rubbish removal, house clearance, garden clearance, and furniture disposal services across Dublin. The company is fully licensed and committed to eco-friendly waste management and responsible recycling practices.

Contact Information

Company: Junk Movers Dublin

Phone: 083 046 5054

Mail: wasteremoversdublin@gmail.com

Address: 27 Neilstown Ave, Neillstown, Dublin 22, D22 DH39, Ireland