BIX 2026 to Spotlight the Future of Stem Cell and Global Biopharma M&A

SEOUL, South Korea— BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2026 (BIX 2026), Korea’s leading bio and pharmaceutical convention, hosted by Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization (KoreaBIO) and organized by RX, has announced this year’s conference keynote speakers and opened registration.

BIX is a business platform that brings together companies, research institutions, and investors from Korea and abroad to explore collaboration opportunities. BIX 2026 will feature a range of programs, including a specialized conference covering the latest developments in biotechnology, market trends, and investment and business development strategies, as well as exhibitions, partnering programs, and business networking events.

This year’s keynote sessions will focus on the future of research and treatment for nervous system diseases using stem cells and the current M&A trends in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries, respectively.

Temple, who will deliver the opening-day keynote on October 28, is Co-founder and Scientific Director of the Neural Stem Cell Institute (NSCI) and Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Luxa Biotechnology LLC. She is a world-renowned researcher in the fields of stem cells and neuroscience, having served as President of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) and been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

In her keynote, “Human Stem Cells: Transforming the Fight Against Nervous System Disease”, she will explore how human stem cell technologies are transforming the way nervous system diseases are studied and treated. The session will cover applications ranging from disease modeling and drug discovery to cell therapy, highlighting the translation of stem cell research into therapeutic development.

On October 29, Stuart Cable, Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Vice Chair at Goodwin, will take the stage as the second keynote speaker. Cable is a biopharmaceutical M&A expert who advises pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and capital markets. He has participated in numerous global biotech M&A transactions, including Sanofi’s acquisition of Blueprint Medicines, Merck’s acquisition of SpringWorks Therapeutics, and AstraZeneca’s acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

He will examine “Current Trends in Biopharma M&A”, the acquisition of innovative biotech companies by big pharma and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies. The session will cover key aspects of the current M&A landscape, including deal flow, deal size and structure, executive compensation, material adverse effects (MAE), public versus private targets, and regulatory considerations.

In addition to these two keynote sessions, BIX 2026 will feature a variety of specialized sessions covering technological and market developments in the bioindustry. Industry leaders from biotech and pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and investment firms will participate to share the latest R&D trends, strategies for global market entry, investment, technology commercialization, and business development.

Pre-registration for BIX 2026 is open through August 31. Discounts on passes are available for those who register during the early-bird period. Registration and more details are available through the official BIX website.

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