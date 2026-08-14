Ezy Disability Expands NDIS Care Services Across Perth, WA

Perth, WA – Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services is expanding its disability support services to help more NDIS participants across Perth.

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services has announced the expansion of its NDIS care services Perth WA participants can use for everyday support. The aim is to help people with disability feel safe, build skills, stay active, and enjoy more choice in daily life.

Supporting NDIS Participants Across Perth

Every person has different needs and goals. Ezy Disability provides person-centred support based on what matters to each participant.

The expanded services can help eligible NDIS participants with daily activities, personal support, community participation, travel and transport, life skills, and social activities.

Support is planned around each person’s needs, choices, abilities, and NDIS goals.

Helping People Build Daily Living Skills

Daily living skills can help people become more independent. Participants may need support with tasks at home or while taking part in everyday activities.

Ezy Disability supports participants as they build practical skills and confidence. The focus is on helping people take an active role in their daily lives.

Support may include help with personal activities, household tasks, daily routines, life skills, and community access.

More Community Participation and Social Support

Being part of the community can help people make friends and enjoy new experiences.

Ezy Disability supports participants who want to take part in social and community activities across Perth. This may include supported outings, group activities, shopping, recreation, and other suitable community experiences.

Community participation can also help people practise communication, social skills, decision-making, and everyday tasks.

Supporting Safe and Accessible Travel

Getting to appointments, activities, and community locations can be an important part of daily life.

Ezy Disability also provides NDIS transport support to help eligible participants access places they need or want to visit. Transport support can make it easier to attend activities and stay connected with the community.

Focused on Choice and Independence

The expanded NDIS care services Perth WA participants can access are focused on individual needs and personal goals.

Ezy Disability aims to give participants greater choice and control over their support. The team works with participants to understand what they want to achieve and the type of help they need.

For more information about Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services, visit https://www.ezydisabilityandtransportservices.com/

About Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services provides disability support, aged care, community participation, personal activities, daily living assistance, life skills support, group activities, and transport services across Perth.

The organisation is committed to respectful, person-centred support that helps people work towards greater independence, confidence, and community participation.

Media Contact

Name: Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Phone: 0474077474

Email: ezyagedcare@gmail.com

Address: Unit 4/10 Fraser Street Rockingham Western Australia 6168