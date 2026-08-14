Renewable Diesel Market Demand Fueled by Clean Transportation Initiatives

The global Renewable Diesel Market size was estimated at USD 30.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 32.5 billion in 2026 to USD 57.1 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America dominated the market, accounting for 42.2% of global revenue in 2025. Market growth is driven by decarbonization mandates, low-carbon fuel standards, government incentives, and increasing demand for sustainable transportation fuels.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2025: USD 30.1 billion

USD 30.1 billion Estimated market size in 2026: USD 32.5 billion

USD 32.5 billion Projected market size by 2033: USD 57.1 billion

USD 57.1 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 8.4%

Drivers, Opportunities & Restraints

The implementation of low-carbon fuel policies and renewable fuel standards is one of the major factors driving the renewable diesel market. Government incentives, carbon credit programs, renewable identification numbers (RINs), and decarbonization targets are encouraging producers to increase renewable fuel capacity.

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The compatibility of renewable diesel with conventional diesel engines and existing infrastructure is another important growth factor. Unlike alternative technologies that may require significant infrastructure changes, renewable diesel can be integrated into existing transportation and distribution systems.

Feedstock Insights

The soybean oil segment accounted for a 22.2% revenue share in 2025. Its established agricultural supply chain, availability in North America, and compatibility with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) production are supporting its widespread use in renewable diesel production.

The used cooking oil (UCO) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing collection networks and the growing preference for waste-based feedstocks are supporting segment growth. UCO offers relatively low carbon intensity and helps producers meet sustainability requirements.

Application Insights

The transportation fuel segment accounted for 55.6% of the global renewable diesel market in 2025. Strong demand from heavy-duty vehicles, freight transportation, logistics operators, and commercial fleets is supporting the segment. Renewable diesel provides a drop-in alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant vehicle or infrastructure modifications.

The aviation (SAF) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Increasing airline decarbonization commitments, SAF blending targets, and government incentives are accelerating investment in renewable aviation fuels.

Power generation applications are also gaining traction as renewable diesel is increasingly considered for backup and distributed power systems. Marine and industrial applications are expected to expand as emission regulations become more stringent and companies seek cleaner fuel alternatives.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for 42.2% of global renewable diesel market revenue in 2025. Strong renewable fuel standards, low-carbon fuel programs, refinery conversion projects, and established feedstock supply chains are supporting regional dominance.

The region also benefits from the presence of major energy companies, agricultural processors, and biofuel producers. Increasing demand from heavy-duty transportation and SAF production is further strengthening the market.

U.S. Renewable Diesel Market Trends: The U.S. renewable diesel market is driven by federal and state-level clean fuel policies, production incentives, and growing renewable fuel capacity. Energy companies are increasingly investing in refinery conversions and renewable diesel facilities, while demand is expanding across transportation and aviation.

Europe Renewable Diesel Market Trends: Europe is witnessing steady growth due to stringent emissions regulations, renewable energy policies, and increasing investment in advanced biofuels. The region’s focus on reducing transportation emissions is encouraging the adoption of renewable diesel and HVO fuels.

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Asia Pacific Renewable Diesel Market Trends: Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, expanding refining capacity, increasing transportation demand, and strengthening clean energy policies are supporting regional growth.

The region also benefits from significant availability of agricultural and waste-based feedstocks. Increasing investments in renewable diesel production facilities are expected to support applications across transportation, marine, and power generation.

Latin America Renewable Diesel Market Trends: Latin America is emerging as a promising renewable diesel market due to its strong agricultural feedstock availability and evolving biofuel policies. Increasing investments in renewable fuel production and government efforts to reduce transportation emissions are expected to create new opportunities.

Middle East & Africa Renewable Diesel Market Trends: The Middle East & Africa market is developing gradually as governments explore renewable diesel as part of broader energy diversification strategies. Growing interest in alternative fuels, sustainability initiatives, and international partnerships is expected to support long-term market development.

Key Renewable Diesel Company Insights

The renewable diesel market is competitive, with major companies focusing on production capacity expansion, sustainable feedstock procurement, refinery conversions, and advanced hydroprocessing technologies.

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Companies are increasingly securing long-term supplies of used cooking oil and animal fats while investing in HVO and SAF production capabilities. Strategic partnerships with airlines, logistics companies, agricultural processors, and technology providers are also helping market participants strengthen their supply chains and improve operational efficiency.

Key Renewable Diesel Companies

BP plc

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

Diamond Green Diesel

ENI S.p.A.

Neste

Phillips 66

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Valero Energy Corporation

Wilmar International

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