Startup India Mentor Shreekant Patil Inspires GCOERC Students to Build Real Companies

Nashik, India, 2026-08-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Department of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI&DS) at Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering and Research Center (GCOERC), Nashik, recently organized an engaging and insightful session aimed at nurturing the entrepreneurial mindset among its students. The session featured CEng. Shreekant Patil, Founder & CEO of PARENTNashik, a recognized Startup India Mentor, Master Trainer, and Signatory, who shared his expertise on transforming innovative ideas into scalable, impactful startups.

During the session, CEng. Shreekant Patil offered students a comprehensive overview of the startup ecosystem, covering key government schemes, MSME funding avenues, and incubation support systems designed to empower young founders. Drawing on his extensive experience mentoring emerging entrepreneurs, he encouraged students to look beyond conventional career trajectories and consider entrepreneurship as a viable, rewarding path.

CEng. Shreekant Patil brings with him a wealth of experience in mentoring and nurturing early-stage entrepreneurs across Nashik and the wider region. As a Startup India Mentor, Master Trainer, and Signatory, he has been actively associated with organizations such as NIMA Nashik, MACCIA, PICC, and NSDC, contributing significantly to strengthening the startup ecosystem. Through his venture PARENTNashik, he continues to guide young innovators in navigating funding, incubation, and skill-development pathways, helping transform promising ideas into sustainable, scalable businesses.

The interactive session left students with valuable takeaways on navigating the startup journey — from ideation to execution — and underscored the growing support infrastructure available to student innovators in India today. Attendees expressed enthusiasm about applying these insights to their own project ideas and future ventures.

This initiative reflects GCOERC’s ongoing commitment to equipping students not just with technical knowledge, but with the practical tools and mentorship needed to become creators of opportunity in the evolving innovation economy. GCOERC is proud to be one of the constituent colleges of the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation (GGSF), an institution recognized for its continued focus on academic excellence and holistic student development.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is the Founder of MSMEHelp.Nashik & PARENTNashik and serves as a Startup India Mentor, Master Trainer, and Signatory, actively supporting the startup ecosystem through mentorship and training initiatives.

For more information about Mr. Shreekant Patil’s mentorship work, visit: https://shreekantpatilmentor.carrd.co/

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