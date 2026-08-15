Bridging India and Europe Shreekant Patil’s MSME Trade Mission to Poland with PICC

The delegation was led by CEng. Shreekant Patil, Hon. Strategic Advisor of the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation and Committee Chairman of NIMA and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce. Under the joint aegis of IBSEA, AIMA, NIMA, and the Maharashtra Chamber, five leading industrialists from across India took part in the delegation, with the initiative’s core objective being to boost exports from India and strengthen the country’s position as a global manufacturing and trade hub, in line with the national vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”

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CEng. Shreekant Patil is widely recognized for his contributions to strengthening India’s presence on the global economic and diplomatic stage. Beyond his role as Hon. Strategic Advisor of the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, he has been actively engaged in international trade facilitation and policy dialogue, working with institutions and forums connected to the European Union, United Nations and UNESCO. He is former Sr. Consultant at NPC India, Under Ministry of Commerce, and works as Startup India Mentor, Master Trainer at Skill India (NSDC), Govt of India, Certified Chartered Engineer at DGFT & various export councils in India, Consultant at International Trade Council.

As an IPL (International Policy & Liaison) Expert and a Signatory at the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), he has championed the cause of Indian MSMEs and women entrepreneurs on international platforms, helping them access global markets, forge cross-border partnerships, and gain visibility within multilateral trade and development ecosystems. His continued efforts reflect a broader commitment to inclusive, globally connected economic growth for Indian enterprises.

During the visit, the delegation met Hon. Ms. Neeta Bhushan, Ambassador of India, at the Indian Embassy in Warsaw, where discussions focused on cooperation in technology, automation, defence, and other strategic sectors, along with fostering innovation and long-term business partnerships.

In Wrocław, the delegation met Deputy Mayor Mateusz Żak and Ewa Gołąb-Nowakowska, Director of the Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Office, proposing a Sister City relationship between an Indian city and Wrocław that received a positive response. A separate meeting with Deputy Mayor Jakub Mazur addressed simplifying the Polish visa process for Indian entrepreneurs.

The delegation also visited key industrial and investment promotion institutions, including Startup Wrocław (ARAW), the Legnica Special Economic Zone (LSSE), the Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone, and INVEST-PARK, and toured factories of leading Polish companies exploring opportunities for technology collaboration, joint ventures, and supply chain partnerships.

In Kraków, representatives of the Marshal’s Office of the Małopolska Region — Wojciech Piech, Plenipotentiary of the Marshal for Entrepreneurship and the Labour Market, and Katarzyna Sobczak, Head of the International Cooperation Department — welcomed the delegation with presentations on investment opportunities, tax incentives under the Polish Investment Zone, and India-Poland cooperation, while Indian companies presented their business profiles.

The final and most significant phase of the visit took place in Warsaw, where the delegation held high-level meetings with Wanda Buk and Paweł Gruza, both Advisors to the President of the Republic of Poland, at the Chancellery of the President, focusing on manufacturing, investment, innovation, and technology.

The delegation also held bilateral trade policy talks with Maciej Falkowski, Deputy Director, Department of Trade and International Cooperation, Ministry of Development and Technology of Poland, and participated in a partner session at Garrigues Polska featuring B2B meetings with KIGEMA, Citi Bank Handlowy, PG Energy, and other prominent companies. The visit concluded with a tour of the Polish Parliament (Sejm) and a luncheon with the Parliamentary envoy.

Looking Ahead

Building on this delegation’s momentum, the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation plans to deepen institutional and academic ties between India, Poland, and Romania. As a next step, CEng. Shreekant Patil is set to lead a delegation of Indian universities to Poland and Romania, tentatively scheduled from November 15 to 25, 2026, aimed at forging MoU-backed partnerships covering student and faculty exchange, dual/joint degree programs, research collaboration, and access to Erasmus+ funded mobility initiatives.

This initiative aligns closely with the Ministry of Education, UGC, and AICTE’s push toward internationalization under NEP 2020, which encourages Indian HEIs to build verified, MoU-backed foreign collaborations — a factor increasingly weighted in NAAC, NIRF, and NBA rankings. The delegation will also support India’s Viksit Bharat @2047 vision by strengthening globally competitive academic and research ecosystems. Interested universities and institutions are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.