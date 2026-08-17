China Fertilizer Prices vs. Global Seaborne Markets

Fertilizers Pricing Intelligence – Executive Summary

Fertilizers pricing intelligence covers nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers. Fertilizer markets showed contrasting regional trends in July 2026. China’s domestic nitrogen market remained soft, with urea gradually weakening and ammonium sulfate easing after a brief mid-month recovery. In contrast, the global seaborne urea market strengthened due to constrained Middle Eastern exports, higher European production costs, and renewed importer activity. Phosphate and potash markets remained comparatively stable, with MAP, MOP, potassium nitrate, and SOP showing limited price movement amid adequate supplies and cautious procurement. Regional policies also influenced demand, with India maintaining comfortable Kharif supplies through domestic production and imports, while European countries introduced support measures to address rising fertilizer and energy costs.

Key Price Developments & Insights

Urea prices weakened in China but strengthened in the seaborne market amid tighter global supply.

Ammonium sulfate declined early, briefly recovered mid-month, then weakened again.

MAP remained stable, while MOP, potassium nitrate, and SOP showed stable to slightly weaker trends.

Government procurement, affordability, Middle Eastern disruptions, and cautious inventory management remained key price drivers.

Top Performing Fertilizers Commodity

Top Mover: Ammonium Biphosphate

Average MoM Growth (top 3 geographies): 1.0%

Volatility Level: Stable

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Fertilizers Sector Coverage and Key Price Influencers

1. Nitrogen Fertilizers

The category includes Urea and Ammonium Sulfate, with July prices influenced by domestic supply, ammonia and natural gas costs, exports, seasonal demand, and government procurement.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Natural-gas and ammonia availability

Domestic production and plant operating rates

Export policy and seaborne supply

Agricultural procurement and inventories

2. Phosphate Fertilizers

The category includes MAP, which provides nitrogen and phosphorus. July pricing was shaped by phosphate rock, Sulphur, ammonia, and phosphoric acid costs, producer output, exports, and seasonal demand.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Phosphate-rock and phosphoric-acid availability

Ammonia and Sulphur costs

Chinese export availability

Agricultural and compound-fertilizer demand

3. Potash Fertilizers

The category includes MOP, Potassium Nitrate, and SOP, serving bulk, horticultural, fertigation, and chloride-sensitive applications. July prices were influenced by producer supply, imports, affordability, inventories, and specialty-crop demand.

Key Pricing Influencers:

Major producer and import availability

Crop economics and application timing

Freight and regional import costs

Demand from specialty and chloride-sensitive crops

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