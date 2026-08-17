Chillers Market Trends Accelerating Energy-Efficient Cooling Systems

The global chillers market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 11.6 billion in 2026 to USD 16.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during 2026–2033. Demand is being supported by the growing need for cost-effective, energy-efficient, and environmentally sustainable cooling solutions across commercial and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific remains the leading regional market, supported by rapid industrialization, urban development, expanding commercial infrastructure, and increasing cooling requirements. The region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025. The market is also benefiting from rising investments in data centers, cold chain infrastructure, and advanced industrial facilities that require reliable temperature-control systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Water-cooled chillers lead the product segment: Water-cooled chillers accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.7% in 2025. Their strong position is attributed to their suitability for large-scale commercial and industrial cooling applications, where high cooling capacity and operational efficiency are critical.

Commercial applications represent the largest demand base: The commercial segment held the highest revenue share of 56.4% in 2025. Increasing construction of offices, retail facilities, hotels, healthcare buildings, and other commercial infrastructure is contributing to demand for centralized cooling systems.

Screw chillers dominate compressor types: Screw chillers represented the largest revenue share of 49.3% in 2025. Their efficiency, reliability, scalability, and suitability for medium- to large-capacity applications continue to support their adoption across commercial and industrial facilities.

Air-cooled chillers gain adoption: Although water-cooled chillers currently generate the largest revenue, air-cooled systems are experiencing faster adoption in applications where lower maintenance requirements, simpler installation, and reduced water dependency are important considerations.

Download a free sample report or claim your copy of this full market intelligence report

Major Chillers Market Growth Drivers

Data center expansion: The rapid growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-density computing is increasing demand for advanced cooling technologies. AI workloads generate substantial heat, creating a need for precision cooling, liquid cooling, and other high-performance thermal-management solutions.

Cold chain development: Expansion of food distribution, pharmaceutical logistics, and temperature-sensitive storage is increasing the requirement for dependable cooling equipment. Strict temperature-control requirements across warehouses, transportation facilities, and storage centers are supporting chiller demand.

Energy efficiency requirements: Rising energy costs are encouraging commercial and industrial users to replace conventional cooling equipment with high-efficiency chillers that can reduce power consumption and improve overall operating economics.

Environmental regulations: Regulations targeting greenhouse gas emissions and the phase-down of older hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants are accelerating the transition toward low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerants and more environmentally friendly cooling technologies.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs.

Regional Market Highlights

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market, supported by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for commercial and industrial cooling. The provided market data identifies Asia Pacific as holding the largest regional position in 2025, with a reported revenue share of 46.3%; the regional highlights section separately reports a 44.7% share for the same year. These figures should therefore be treated according to their respective source tables or report definitions.

China held the largest country-level revenue share in 2025, reflecting its extensive industrial base, expanding commercial infrastructure, urban development, and significant cooling requirements.

North America is also experiencing significant market growth. Increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling systems across commercial and industrial facilities, combined with environmental concerns and stringent energy-consumption regulations, is encouraging businesses to adopt more sustainable chiller technologies.

Chillers Market: Cooling Systems and Technology Landscape

The chiller industry is transitioning toward systems that combine high energy efficiency, reliable thermal performance, reduced maintenance requirements, and lower environmental impact. Water-cooled systems continue to lead revenue generation, particularly in large-scale installations, while air-cooled chillers are gaining traction where simplified maintenance and water conservation are priorities.

The adoption of low-GWP refrigerants is another important industry development. As governments and regulatory authorities tighten refrigerant requirements, manufacturers are increasingly developing chiller platforms compatible with next-generation refrigerants and improved energy-efficiency standards.

Leading Chillers Market Companies

The competitive landscape includes established global HVAC and refrigeration companies as well as specialized chiller manufacturers. Key companies operating in the market include:

Trane Technologies

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Midea

FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A.

Cold Shot Chillers

Tandem Chillers

Drake Refrigeration, Inc.

Refra

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

These companies compete through product innovation, energy-efficient technologies, refrigerant advancements, system customization, service capabilities, and expansion across high-growth commercial and industrial markets.

Market Outlook

The global chillers market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033 as businesses and infrastructure developers prioritize energy efficiency, operating-cost reduction, and sustainable cooling. Expansion of data centers and cold chain networks is creating additional demand for high-performance temperature-control technologies, while environmental regulations are accelerating the shift toward low-GWP refrigerants.

Overall, the combination of commercial construction, industrialization, data center expansion, cold chain development, energy-efficiency requirements, and environmental regulations is expected to remain central to the market’s growth. With the global market projected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2033 from USD 11.6 billion in 2026, the industry is positioned for sustained expansion at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2026–2033.

Explore our dedicated business services:

Brainshare Consulting – End-to-end business consulting services including Opportunity assessment, GTM support, Competitive intelligence, and Consumer Analytics.

Custom Research – Get a market intelligence report tailored to your specific requirements and aligned with your business goals.

Consumer Insights – Capture real, evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to help you make data driven strategies.

Horizon Databooks – Access the world’s largest portal of Market Reports & Statistics

Investment Insights – Make investment decisions with data driven insights, powered by domain and technology

Signal (Pricing Intelligence) – Commodity price intelligence to drives strategic advantage.

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.