Gasoline vs Electric: Zero Turn Mower Market Propulsion Trends

The zero turn mower (ZTM) industry is entering a phase of steady, well-defined growth, powered by the expansion of commercial landscaping, rising demand for faster and more maneuverable mowing equipment, and a gradual shift toward electric and autonomous machines. According to Grand View Research, the global zero turn mower market is set to nearly double over the next several years, moving from a multi-billion-dollar base today toward the $9–10 billion mark by the end of the decade.

Here’s a breakdown of where the market stands, who’s leading it, and where the fastest growth is happening.

Key Market Metrics

The numbers tell a clear growth story:

Market size, 2025: USD 5.6 billion

USD 5.6 billion Market estimate, 2026: USD 5.9 billion

USD 5.9 billion Market forecast, 2033: USD 9.7 billion

USD 9.7 billion CAGR, 2026–2033: 7.3%

That trajectory is being driven largely by the commercial landscaping sector — grounds maintenance, turf management, and ornamental horticulture for golf courses, public parks, municipalities, universities, and corporate campuses. The U.S. alone is home to roughly 15,963 golf courses across nearly 14,000 facilities, accounting for close to 42% of the world’s golf course supply, which underscores why commercial turf-care equipment demand remains concentrated in North America.

A few segment-level highlights round out the picture:

By propulsion: Gasoline mowers held the largest share (71.3% in 2025), prized for fuel accessibility and convenience, but electric models are the fastest-growing propulsion type , benefiting from tightening emissions and noise regulations plus improvements in lithium-ion battery performance.

Gasoline mowers held the largest share (71.3% in 2025), prized for fuel accessibility and convenience, but , benefiting from tightening emissions and noise regulations plus improvements in lithium-ion battery performance. By cutting width: The 50–60 inch category leads with 54.9% share, offering a practical balance of coverage and maneuverability for mid-size residential and light commercial jobs. Machines over 60 inches are growing fastest, driven by demand from sports fields, parks, and large estates.

The 50–60 inch category leads with 54.9% share, offering a practical balance of coverage and maneuverability for mid-size residential and light commercial jobs. Machines are growing fastest, driven by demand from sports fields, parks, and large estates. By application: Commercial use dominates the market thanks to landscaping contractors, municipalities, and institutions prioritizing durability and low total cost of ownership. The residential segment, however, is growing at a healthy 6.5% CAGR as more homeowners embrace DIY lawn care and financing makes ZTMs more accessible.

Pricing also varies widely by tier — entry-level residential units with 34–42 inch decks generally run USD 3,300–4,000, mid-range commercial models with 48–60 inch decks fall between USD 4,000–5,500, and premium electric or autonomous mowers can exceed USD 10,000 for heavy-duty commercial fleets.

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Competitive Landscape & Top Manufacturers

The market includes a mix of established outdoor power equipment giants and specialized zero-turn manufacturers. Leading players include:

Altoz — known for tracked and wheeled ZTMs combining design with performance

— known for tracked and wheeled ZTMs combining design with performance ARIENS

BigDog Mower Co.

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Husqvarna Group

KUBOTA Corporation

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPARTAN MOWERS

Competitive strategy in this space is increasingly centered on electrification and autonomy. Recent moves illustrate the direction of travel:

Honda Power Sports & Products launched its ProZision battery-powered zero-turn lineup in October 2025, including 54-inch and 60-inch manual models plus a 60-inch autonomous variant, with rollout beginning in early 2026 and the autonomous model following in summer 2026.

launched its ProZision battery-powered zero-turn lineup in October 2025, including 54-inch and 60-inch manual models plus a 60-inch autonomous variant, with rollout beginning in early 2026 and the autonomous model following in summer 2026. Daye North America unveiled a hybrid Green Machine Zero-Turn Riding Mower pairing battery efficiency with a removable 4,000W generator for extended runtime, aimed at homeowners transitioning away from pure gas power.

unveiled a hybrid Green Machine Zero-Turn Riding Mower pairing battery efficiency with a removable 4,000W generator for extended runtime, aimed at homeowners transitioning away from pure gas power. KUBOTA introduced a Smart Autonomous Zero-Turn Mower at CES 2025 for residential use, built around cooperative technology that lets multiple units coordinate on larger jobs.

introduced a Smart Autonomous Zero-Turn Mower at CES 2025 for residential use, built around cooperative technology that lets multiple units coordinate on larger jobs. Deere & Company expanded its residential lineup with the Z380R Electric ZTrak, featuring a 54-inch deck and dual batteries capable of mowing up to 3.5 acres per charge.

The common thread: manufacturers are racing to combine commercial-grade productivity with electrification and smart/autonomous features, positioning themselves for both regulatory tailwinds and evolving buyer preferences.

Want the Full Competitive Picture? This overview only scratches the surface of the competitive landscape — market share breakdowns, company strategies, M&A activity, and detailed segment forecasts by propulsion, cutting width, application, and country are available in the full report from Grand View Research.

Regional Market Breakdown

North America is the largest regional market, holding a 37.2% revenue share in 2025. Growth here is fueled by the sheer scale of the commercial landscaping industry, along with strong demand for time-saving, high-maneuverability mowing solutions in both residential and commercial settings. Within the region, the U.S. leads by a wide margin, propelled by its expanding landscaping services sector and heavy reliance on ZTMs for golf courses, parks, and commercial properties.

Europe is described as a lucrative market, shaped by tightening environmental regulation and rising interest in low-emission, energy-efficient landscaping equipment.

The UK market is expanding on the back of green-space investment and growth in urban parks, golf courses, and sports fields.

market is expanding on the back of green-space investment and growth in urban parks, golf courses, and sports fields. Germany is seeing strong demand tied to suburban growth and increased private garden and lawn maintenance.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a 7.9% CAGR through 2033. Rapid urbanization across China, India, and Southeast Asia is driving construction of residential communities, commercial complexes, and public green spaces that require consistent landscape maintenance.

China stands out for its growing adoption of smart and robotic mowing technology, including GPS-enabled and autonomous navigation features.

stands out for its growing adoption of smart and robotic mowing technology, including GPS-enabled and autonomous navigation features. Japan’s growth is closely tied to its aging population, as older homeowners turn to low-effort, user-friendly equipment to maintain outdoor spaces without physical strain.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa round out the report’s regional coverage, tracked at the country level for Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

Where the Market Is Headed

The zero turn mower industry sits at an interesting intersection of steady commercial demand and fast-moving product innovation. Gasoline engines still dominate on volume, but the competitive edge is shifting toward electric and autonomous platforms as manufacturers respond to regulation, labor costs, and shifting buyer expectations — particularly in North America’s mature commercial base and Asia Pacific’s rapidly urbanizing markets.

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