Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Shows Strong Growth Potential

The global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 30.2 billion in 2026 to USD 50.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 76.8% revenue share in 2024, while rising demand for compact electronics, automotive technologies, wearables, and flexible electronic devices continues to accelerate market expansion.

Key Highlights

Region: Asia Pacific dominated with a 76.8% revenue share in 2024.

CAGR: The market is projected to expand at a 13.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

By type: Double sided FPCBs dominated with a 46.1% revenue share in 2024.

By end use: Consumer electronics held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By growth opportunity: Multilayer FPCBs are projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

Market size: USD 23.8 billion in 2024, with a projected USD 50.8 billion by 2030.

Market Overview

Flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) are increasingly replacing conventional rigid circuit boards in applications where flexibility, lightweight construction, compact packaging, and efficient electrical connections are required. Their ability to bend and conform to complex structures makes them suitable for smartphones, wearables, medical devices, automotive systems, and other advanced electronics.

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The increasing miniaturization of electronic products is a major factor supporting market growth. Manufacturers are seeking circuit solutions that occupy less space while supporting increasingly complex functionalities. FPCBs reduce wiring requirements, simplify assembly, and provide greater design flexibility, making them valuable for next-generation electronic products.

Automotive electronics are creating another significant growth opportunity. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, connected vehicle technologies, advanced driver-assistance systems, infotainment, and electronic control systems is expanding the use of flexible circuits within vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Miniaturized Electronics

The growing preference for lightweight, compact, and multifunctional electronic devices is driving FPCB adoption. Smartphones, smartwatches, wearable healthcare devices, cameras, and other connected products require flexible circuit technologies capable of fitting into restricted spaces.

The increasing adoption of 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things technologies is further supporting demand for high-performance and compact electronic components. As electronic devices become thinner and more sophisticated, FPCBs offer manufacturers greater flexibility in product design and assembly.

Opportunity in Automotive Electronics

The automotive sector is emerging as an attractive application area for flexible printed circuit boards. FPCBs can be integrated into battery management systems, lighting, sensors, displays, infotainment systems, and other electronic components. The rapid development of electric and connected vehicles is therefore expected to create additional opportunities for market participants.

Type Insights

The double sided FPCBs segment dominated the market with a 46.1% revenue share in 2024. These boards allow circuit traces to be positioned on both sides, enabling more complex designs while maintaining flexibility and reducing overall weight.

The multilayer FPCB segment is expected to experience significant growth through 2030. Multilayer configurations support higher circuit density in compact spaces, making them suitable for advanced consumer electronics, automotive systems, healthcare technologies, and other applications requiring sophisticated electronic architectures.

End Use Insights

The consumer electronics segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. Increasing demand for smartphones, wearables, accessories, and other compact electronic devices is driving adoption. FPCBs enable manufacturers to integrate complex electronic functions into smaller product designs while maintaining performance and reliability.

The IT & telecom segment is also expected to register strong growth due to expanding 5G infrastructure, IoT applications, AI technologies, and increasing demand for miniaturized electronic systems.

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Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global flexible printed circuit boards market with a 76.8% revenue share in 2024. The region benefits from a strong electronics manufacturing ecosystem, competitive production costs, and the presence of major electronics manufacturers. Rising smartphone production and automotive manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, and India are further supporting market growth.

China represents a significant regional market due to its large electronics manufacturing base, strong production capabilities, government support, and expanding electric vehicle industry.

North America is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region benefits from advanced IT and telecom infrastructure, increasing automotive technology adoption, and rising demand for sophisticated electronic devices. The U.S. held the largest regional revenue share in 2024, supported by automotive, healthcare, wearable, and technology applications.

Europe remains an important market due to increasing adoption of consumer electronics, automotive technologies, aerospace systems, healthcare devices, and digital technologies. The UK market is supported by demand for miniature electronics, healthcare technologies, automotive applications, and AI-enabled devices.

Key Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Company Insights

AT&S is a key participant in the flexible printed circuit boards market, offering a broad portfolio of advanced PCB technologies, including flexible and rigid-flex printed circuit boards. Its flexible PCB solutions are particularly relevant to medical technology applications, while its wider portfolio includes HDI, high-frequency, high-speed, and double-sided printed circuit boards.

Key Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Companies

AT&S

Benchmark Electronics

Cicor Management AG

Eltek Ltd.

Flex Ltd.

IEC Electronics

Jabil Inc.

SigmaTron International, Inc.

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Competitive Landscape

The flexible printed circuit boards market features established electronics manufacturers focusing on technological innovation, product development, manufacturing efficiency, and strategic expansion. Key participants include AT&S, Benchmark Electronics, Cicor Management AG, Eltek Ltd., Flex Ltd., IEC Electronics, Jabil Inc., SigmaTron International, SMTC Corp, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Companies are increasingly focusing on flexible and rigid-flex circuit solutions, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and expanded production networks to address growing demand from automotive, consumer electronics, medical, and telecommunications applications.

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