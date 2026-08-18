Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds Presents the DeRuvo Collection — Fine Jewelry with Natural Gemstones for Every Moment That Deserves Color

Bucuresti, Romania, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds announces the DeRuvo Diamonds and Precious Stones collection — a line dedicated exclusively to high-quality natural gemstone jewelry, set in 18k gold. The collection addresses a clear global trend: the modern fine jewelry buyer no longer seeks only the classic diamond, but color, rarity, and personal significance.

What is the DeRuvo Collection?

DeRuvo Diamonds and Precious Stones brings together natural diamonds, sapphires, rubies, emeralds, topaz, tanzanite, aquamarine, tsavorite, amethyst, peridot, tourmaline, and citrine — all 100% natural — set in 18k gold crafted with meticulous attention to detail by the Sabrini team of master jewelers.

The DeRuvo collection encompasses a wide range of jewelry pieces: rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and pendants, all crafted from 18k gold and designed to highlight the natural beauty of every precious gemstone. Each piece combines refined design with premium material quality, creating jewelry created to mark both everyday moments and special occasions.

Your Birthstone — Jewelry That Represents You

The DeRuvo collection introduces the “Your Birthstone” concept, a tradition with deep roots in fine jewelry culture: each month of the year has an associated precious gemstone with special significance for those born during that period.

January is the month of garnet, a symbol of strength and devotion.

is the month of garnet, a symbol of strength and devotion. February belongs to amethyst, the stone of clarity and balance.

belongs to amethyst, the stone of clarity and balance. March is represented by aquamarine, associated with courage and serenity.

is represented by aquamarine, associated with courage and serenity. April is the month of the diamond, a symbol of eternity.

is the month of the diamond, a symbol of eternity. May belongs to the emerald, the stone of renewal and hope.

belongs to the emerald, the stone of renewal and hope. June is the month of the pearl.

is the month of the pearl. July belongs to the ruby, a symbol of passion.

belongs to the ruby, a symbol of passion. August is represented by peridot, the stone of light and prosperity.

is represented by peridot, the stone of light and prosperity. September is the month of sapphire, associated with wisdom.

is the month of sapphire, associated with wisdom. October belongs to tourmaline

belongs to tourmaline November is the month of citrine.

is the month of citrine. December belongs to topaz.

At Sabrini, your birthstone can become the piece of jewelry that tells your story — set in 18k gold, customized to your style and personal preferences.

How Durable Are Colored Gemstones?

Durability is a key criterion for daily wear jewelry. Diamonds reach 10 on the Mohs scale, the absolute maximum. Sapphires and rubies reach 9, which is more than sufficient for everyday wear. Aquamarine and tsavorite range between 7.5 and 8, suitable for regular wear with standard care. Tanzanite, being more delicate, is ideal as a collector’s piece or for special occasions. Emeralds, with their characteristic natural inclusions, require slightly extra care against mechanical shocks.

Complete Customization — From Selected Gemstone to Finished Piece

One of the distinctive advantages of the DeRuvo collection is the option for complete customization. The client selects the type of gemstone, shape and size, the mounting metal (18k white, yellow, or rose gold), and the overall design — ranging from classic to contemporary or vintage.

The process is simple and transparent: free consultation in-showroom or online, design presentation and price estimate, approval and crafting, followed by delivery accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. All pieces are created by master jewelers, expert gemologists, and experienced setters in the Sabrini workshops.

Guaranteed Quality — Exclusively Natural

All gemstones in the DeRuvo collection are strictly natural. The quality of each gemstone is guaranteed by the internal expertise of the Sabrini gemological team. For exceptionally rare stones, the jewelry is also accompanied by a certificate of authenticity issued by prestigious international laboratories.

The DeRuvo collection comes with a 2-year warranty, included certificate of authenticity, returns and exchanges within up to 60 days, free and secure shipping across Romania, and expert consultation in-showroom or online.

Colored Gemstones: Symbols of Power and Refinement for Millennia

Contrary to the perception that the current popularity of colored gemstones is a recent trend, they have held a privileged place in human history long before diamonds became the universal symbol of luxury and love.

For centuries, sapphires, rubies, and emeralds adorned royal crowns, aristocratic jewelry, and sacred items of great civilizations. They were valued not only for their beauty, but also for their profound symbolism.

Sapphire was associated with wisdom, protection, and nobility, worn by kings and spiritual leaders. Ruby symbolized courage, energy, and vitality, considered in many cultures to be the “king of gemstones.” Emerald was associated with rebirth, prosperity, and love, becoming a favorite among European royal families and ancient civilizations.

Even today, many precious gemstones are rarer and more valuable than diamonds. The intensity of their color, rare origin, and unrepeatable character transformed them into true symbols of power and prestige.

The current interest in these gems represents a return to a centuries-old tradition. Contemporary consumers are rediscovering the value of jewelry that impresses not only through brilliance, but also through story, emotion, and identity.

About Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds

Founded in 2003, Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds is the benchmark Romanian brand in fine natural diamond jewelry, operating a national network of over 30 physical locations across Romania. As a domestic manufacturer specializing in wedding bands, engagement rings, and fine jewelry crafted from 14k gold, 18k gold, and platinum, Sabrini combines traditional craftsmanship with international standards for certified precious gemstones.

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