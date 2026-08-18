COLUMBUS, Ohio, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Green Earth Recycling, a Brice-based industrial metal recycling provider serving Central Ohio since 2013, has expanded its scrap metal program for area manufacturers, adding capacity for higher-volume ferrous and non-ferrous pickups alongside its on-site weighing service.

The expansion comes as Ohio manufacturing generated $137.9 billion in GDP in 2024, or 16.5 percent of the state’s private economy, and supported 687,345 jobs, the third-highest total in the country, according to the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association’s 2025 Manufacturing Counts report.

Sorting at the Source Matters Most

Ferrous metals such as steel bring a different price than non-ferrous metals like aluminum or copper. Mixing them in one bin lowers the value of the whole load, so keeping separate bins pays off at settlement.

How to Prepare Scrap Metal for Recycling Before Pickup

A short checklist before the truck arrives makes a real difference:

Remove non-metal attachments such as plastic housings.

Drain fluids from equipment before storage.

Break down large machinery to fit standard trailers.

Keep grades separated rather than mixed.

Central Ohio’s manufacturing base is large enough that small gains in recycling practice add up.

Expert Insight

Metric Figure Ohio manufacturing GDP (2024) $137.9 billion, 16.5% of private economy Ohio manufacturing employment 687,345 jobs, 3rd highest in the U.S. Franklin County landfill fee (SWACO) $5.00 per ton Ohio state disposal fee $4.75 per ton

Sources: Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, 2025 Manufacturing Counts report; SWACO; Ohio EPA.

Why Columbus Metal Recycling Matters for Local Manufacturers

Central Ohio’s manufacturing base generates steady volumes of scrap. Choosing local Columbus metal recycling services keeps freight costs down and material moving through regional supply chains, instead of sitting unused on site.

Finding a Reliable Partner for Scrap Metal Recycling in Columbus, Ohio

Not every yard is built to handle industrial volume, and that’s usually where the trouble starts. The ones worth working with have certified scales, give you a clear report on every load, and actually know the difference between grades of steel and aluminum on sight.

If you are ready to hire a partner for recycling in Columbus, Ohio, look for a team that is willing to learn how your operation runs rather than offering the same one-size-fits-all pickup service they provide to every customer.

Factor Why It Matters Certified on-site scales Accurate weight means accurate payment Separate ferrous and non-ferrous handling Protects the value of each material grade Consistent local pickup schedule Keeps floor space clear and workflow steady Transparent pricing tied to market rates Avoids disputes over settlement amounts

The Bottom Line

Industrial metal recycling works best when built into daily operations, not treated as an occasional errand. Sorting by grade and choosing the right recycler add up to better payouts and less downtime.

Green Earth Recycling has served Central Ohio manufacturers and businesses from its Brice location since 2013, handling ferrous and non-ferrous metal, pallets, and mixed recyclables with on-site weighing. Contact today to set up a pickup schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the main type of manufacturing in Ohio?

A: That would be transportation equipment, Ohio’s largest manufacturing sector by employment, based on Ohio Manufacturers’ Association data.

Q: How is scrap metal priced at a recycling yard?

A: It comes down to grade, weight, and commodity prices that day. Rates change daily. A yard weighs your load on certified scales and pays based on current market value.

Q: Do small businesses and contractors need a formal contract to recycle scrap metal?

A: Not usually. Most scrapyards take walk-in or small commercial loads without paperwork. It’s mainly manufacturers moving high volumes regularly who set up recurring pickups for convenience.