Lift & Shift Movers Announces Launch of Affordable Rental Truck Services in Tauranga

Tauranga, New Zealand, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Lift & Shift Movers, a recognized provider in New Zealand’s moving industry, announces the introduction of affordable rental truck services in Tauranga. This new offering provides a flexible and cost-effective solution for individuals, families, and businesses planning relocations.

In response to increasing demand for do-it-yourself moving options, Lift & Shift Movers now offers well-maintained rental trucks suitable for home relocations, office moves, furniture transport, and commercial deliveries. Customers can access reliable rental vehicles at competitive rates.

“Our objective is to make moving more affordable and efficient for all customers,” stated a spokesperson for Lift & Shift Movers. “Whether a truck is required for several hours or a full day, the company remains committed to providing dependable vehicles, transparent pricing, and responsive local support.”

The new rental truck service is structured to address a broad range of transportation requirements, including:

Residential and office relocations

Furniture collection and delivery

Commercial transport

Short-term and full-day truck hire

Lift & Shift Movers has established a reputation for reliable moving services throughout New Zealand by emphasizing customer satisfaction, professional standards, and practical solutions. The introduction of truck rentals extends the company’s commitment to offering customers moving options that align with their budgets and specific needs.

About Lift & Shift Movers

Lift & Shift Movers is a New Zealand-based moving company offering professional residential and commercial moving services in over 50 cities. With a fleet of 5+ company-owned trucks and experienced personnel, the company delivers reliable relocation and transport solutions tailored to diverse customer requirements. The newly introduced rental truck service further supports its mission to make moving more accessible, flexible, and affordable for New Zealand residents.