New Hope Veterinary Hospital Welcomes Dr. Christina Stathakis to Its Team in Belmont, NC

BELMONT, NC, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — New Hope Veterinary Hospital, a part of the TotalBond Veterinary family of practices, welcomes Dr. Christina Stathakis, DVM, as an associate veterinarian at its Belmont location on South New Hope Road. Dr. Stathakis joins an established team committed to compassionate, stress-free veterinary care for cats and dogs throughout Gaston County and the greater Charlotte area.

Dr. Stathakis grew up in Sedalia, Colorado, a small country town where early exposure to wildlife and farm animals set her on the path to veterinary medicine. She earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in 2019, followed by her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University in 2023. Before joining the New Hope team, she practiced small-animal general medicine and served patients at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City, Florida, gaining broad experience across a range of conditions and patient populations.

Her clinical interests span several key areas of small-animal care, including surgery, dentistry, internal medicine, dermatology, and orthopedic medicine. This positions Dr. Stathakis as a well-rounded addition to a practice that already offers on-site diagnostics, laparoscopy, ultrasound, veterinary surgery, and comprehensive dental services. Pet owners in Belmont, Cramerton, Mount Holly, and surrounding communities will benefit from her multi-disciplinary approach to patient care.

New Hope Veterinary Hospital opened as the newest TotalBond location in July 2023 and has since earned a reputation for outstanding patient care, modern amenities, and a family-centered approach to veterinary medicine. The practice is staffed by Fear Free-certified team members and welcomes new clients with a $50 discount on their first exam.

Pet owners interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Christina Stathakis or another member of the team can visit https://totalbondvet.com/belmont-nc/dr-christina-stathakis/ to learn more.

About Us

New Hope Veterinary Hospital is a full-service veterinary practice located at 4807 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012, proudly serving Gaston County and surrounding communities, including Cramerton and Mount Holly. A member of the TotalBond family of practices, the hospital offers preventative care, surgery, dentistry, diagnostics, pain management, and more. Open Monday-Saturday from 8 AM. To schedule an appointment, visit https://totalbondvet.com/belmont-nc/ or call (704) 874-1802.