SAVE THE DATE: AUG. 16 — CHETU FOUNDATION SPONSORS AKSHAYA PATRA USA NATIONAL WALKATHON TO PROVIDE SCHOOL MEALS IN INDIA

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the charitable arm of Chetu, today announced its participation as the National Presenting Sponsor of the upcoming Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Walkathon. The nationwide walkathon will take place on Aug. 16, including a South Florida walk at Markham Park in Sunrise.

“Save the date for Aug. 16 as we come together to support a mission that is transforming lives,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “We once again stand alongside Akshaya Patra in advancing child well-being through education and nutrition.”

Akshaya Patra Foundation USA’s “Walk to Feed Millions of Dreams” is a 15-city walkathon in honor of India’s Independence Day weekend. APUSA chapters across the United States will host community walks to raise funds for its program, which provides nutritious meals to more than 2.35 million children in India every school day, helping ensure they attend school regularly and learn without the barrier of hunger.

“We are deeply grateful to Chetu for stepping forward as our National Presenting Sponsor,” said Navin Goel, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA. “Their generosity turns steps into school meals and hope into opportunity for millions of children in India.

“Partners like Chetu make it possible for us to reach more classrooms and ensure no child has to choose between an education and a meal,” Goel added. “We invite everyone to join us on Aug. 16 and walk to feed millions of dreams.”

One student, who benefits from meals, understands the opportunity the non-profit’s mission is providing the children: “With support from Akshaya Patra and the strength of my parents’ dreams, I’ve turned challenges into stepping stones, and now, I’m aiming to work at the Indian Administrative Service to give back to the society that uplifted me.”

Since 2024, the Chetu Foundation, the charitable organization of Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has contributed $360,000 to Akshaya Patra, including $100,000 for the walkathon.

“At Chetu, we believe in supporting causes that create lasting impact,” added Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “By feeding these schoolchildren, we are giving them a brighter and more hopeful future.”

Registration is now open for the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Walkathon. The South Florida event begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Markham Park’s MK Shelter-Corporate area, 16001 W State Road 84, in Sunrise.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, the Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” For more information, visit chetufoundation.org.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

About Akshaya Patra:

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting the world’s largest nonprofit-run school meal program. Every school day, Akshaya Patra serves freshly cooked meals to more than 2.35 million children in 24,000+ schools across India, using hunger relief as a pathway to education. A gift of $20 feeds one child for an entire school year. The organization holds a 4-star Charity Navigator rating. For more information, visit apusa.org.