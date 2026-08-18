Why Daily Discharge Care Needs More Than Disposable Panty Liners

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Vaginal discharge is a normal, daily reality for most women, yet the products built to manage it have barely changed in decades. Panty liners remain the default across India, despite widespread reports of irritation, moisture build-up, and the inconvenience of changing them every few hours. Mahina, a women-led period care brand, is addressing this gap with the Daily Panty Liner Undwear (DPLU), a vaginal discharge panty designed to replace panty liners on a daily basis.

A Problem Treated As Routine, Not Reconsidered

Discharge is produced by glands in the cervix and vaginal walls as part of the body’s natural cleaning process. The products marketed around it are almost always disposable, fragranced, and plastic-backed. Since most guidance recommends changing a panty liner every four hours, this routine most women follow without questioning disrupts their day just to go change their product.

Apart from the break in focus and flow, that routine carries a cost. Liners tend to be heavy on plastic backing, which blocks airflow and traps heat, creating a damp environment that can upset the area’s natural pH balance. Fragrance, standard in most liners, sits against highly absorbent skin and can cause irritation and imbalances. The result is redness, itching, and discomfort that gets attributed to the discharge itself rather than the product managing it.

Mahina’s Approach: Absorption Built Into The Garment

DPLU is Mahina’s response to this gap. Instead of a separate liner that needs to be layered on top of daily underwear, the garment’s gusset is built as a three-layer absorbent system that pulls moisture away from the surface and locks it in the core. This removes the need for a liner altogether, and each pair is built to replace four liners across 12 hours of wear.

The underwear is available in Cotton, for a breathable, natural feel, and MicroModal, for a softer, seamless fit. Both fabrics are OEKO-TEX certified and tested in NABL-accredited labs, screening for PFAS, formaldehyde, heavy metals, and harmful azo dyes. Mahina has also run bioburden testing after six months of real-world washing and wear, to confirm the panty remains free of microbial buildup over time, a standard not typically applied to daily-wear intimate products in the Indian market.

Addressing A Gap In Awareness, Not Just Product

Much of the discomfort around daily discharge comes from a lack of clarity on what is normal. Discharge that is clear to milky white, with little odour, is a healthy sign of the body’s reproductive system, and volume naturally increases around ovulation. Medical attention is only needed if colour, texture, or smell changes noticeably, or if itching and irritation accompany it. Outside of these signs, daily discharge does not require active management, only a product that does not work against the skin it touches.

By building absorbency into the underwear itself, Mahina is positioning DPLU as a shift away from the disposable liner habit that has gone largely unquestioned in India, toward a reusable, tested alternative built for the same daily reality.

DPLU is available now on Mahina’s website, with both Cotton and MicroModal options across the brand’s size range.