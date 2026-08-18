What Makes Underwear Truly “Comfortable” During Periods? Mahina Decodes The Science

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — For many Indian women, comfort during periods has long been treated as a trade-off against protection, something to endure rather than expect. Mahina, a women-led period care brand, is challenging that assumption with research into what actually makes comfortable period underwear work, pointing to design choices that go well beyond softness of fabric.

Comfort Is A Construction Problem, Not A Fabric One

A set of design decisions separates period underwear that is easy to live in through the day from pairs that shift, dig in, or feel bulky. Bonded seams, instead of traditional stitching, remove the needle holes in the gusset that typically cause rubbing, digging or leak points through which fluid can pass. A gusset that is long and wide enough follows the body’s natural shape and keeps the absorbent core in place.

The thickness of the period product often signals better protection, but this is a common misconception. A dense-feeling core can actually sit heavier on the body than a thinner one built with bonded, rather than stitched-in, absorbent layers. Mahina’s design approach treats these construction details, not added bulk, as the basis for comfortable period underwear.

Fabric Choice Plays A Supporting Role

Fabric is another meaningful factor, particularly given Indian weather conditions. Mahina offers both Cotton and MicroModal options, each suited to different needs throughout the day. Cotton feels breathable and just like regular underwear, while MicroModal offers a luxurious feel and a seamless silhouette.

Both fabrics use the same underlying gusset, so the choice comes down to what a given day calls for, not a compromise between comfort and protection.

Fit, Not Just Feel, Determines Whether Underwear Disappears Into Daily Life

Teachers, nurses, and other women on their feet for long stretches have vouched for Mahina with this thought: a highly absorbent and comfortable period panty has helped leakproof period panties genuinely fade into the background of the day and allowed them to focus on the task at hand.

This reiterated just how important fit is, and Mahina builds its fit specifically around Indian body shapes, with each panty featuring a three-layer gusset that is designed to hold its position through movement rather than shift or bunch as the day goes on. Each pair can be worn for 12 hours, reducing how often one would have to go change their product.

Available in both Cotton and MicroModal options, they’re breathable and limit the build up of heat. The range spans XS to 5XL, with mid-rise and high-rise options built for different preferences.

Sizing Remains The Most Common Point Of Failure

Even well-constructed period underwear can feel wrong if sized incorrectly. The most frequent mistakes include measuring by waist rather than hip, sizing up in search of a looser fit, which lets the gusset shift, and sizing down for a snugger feel, which instead digs in at the waistband and leg openings. Checking Mahina’s dedicated size chart, built specifically for Indian body proportions, helps avoid the usual trial and error of relying on regular underwear sizing.

Comfort Is Built, Not Assumed

What makes period underwear comfortable was never going to come down to one feature. It’s the seams that don’t rub against the body, a gusset built to stay in place, fabric chosen for the day ahead, and a fit that holds from morning to night, all working together for 12 hours at a stretch.

More on Mahina’s period underwear construction and full size range is available on Mahina.co.