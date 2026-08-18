CHETU MODERNIZES LAST-MILE DELIVERY OPERATIONS WITH REPEATABLE AI-POWERED ROUTE OPTIMIZATION SOLUTION

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — As distribution companies manage increasing delivery volumes, rising transportation costs, and complex multi-warehouse operations, inefficient route planning can create costly delays. Industry research shows that AI-powered route optimization platforms can reduce fuel costs by 15% to 20%, making intelligent dispatch planning a growing priority for logistics organizations.

In response, Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has developed an AI-powered route optimization platform that helps logistics organizations automate delivery planning, improve fleet utilization, and enhance last-mile performance.

“There still are many companies that rely on manual planning and dispatcher experience to manage increasingly complex delivery schedules,” said Atit Shah, Director of Operations who oversees the Supply Chain and Logistics portfolio. “We developed a repeatable AI-powered route optimization framework that was first implemented for a transportation company with multiple warehouses and large delivery territories. Today, it can be tailored for other logistics organizations to automate route planning and enable dispatchers to plan in minutes rather than hours.”

For years, transportation logistics companies relied on dispatcher experience to route the trucks. As orders grew, it became increasingly difficult for human dispatchers to efficiently manage all the data points needed to schedule delivery. The job became overwhelming, leading to hours of planning, inefficient routes, high fuel consumption, and inconsistent last-mile delivery performance.

Chetu’s solution integrated machine learning and advanced routing algorithms, resulting in fuel efficiency, increased driver productivity, better customer experience, and overall operational efficiency. The key, however, is that the dispatchers stay in full control because they can accept, reject, or modify recommended routes.

“By developing the system with machine learning-based geospatial clustering, it continues to learn from each decision a dispatcher makes,” Shah added. “We included a flexible AI layer which can support future features, such as predictive ETA modeling, dynamic traffic optimization, and complex route optimizations.”

Modernize Your Supply Chain Infrastructure Today

Organizations looking to improve transportation efficiency, automate route planning, and modernize legacy logistics systems can schedule a complimentary Supply Chain & Logistics AI Assessment with Chetu’s engineering team.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.