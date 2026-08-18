Desi Khazanay Warns Customers of Counterfeit Listings Under Its Name

LAHORE, Pakistan, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Desi Khazanay, an online retailer based in Lahore, has confirmed that a website operating as swags.online has been selling products under the Desi Khazanay name without any authorization from the company, and is urging customers to verify their orders before accepting delivery.

Who, What, When, Where, Why

The issue came to light after several customers reached out to Desi Khazanay directly, reporting that items they had ordered under the brand name did not match what arrived. To confirm the pattern, Desi Khazanay’s team placed an order through swags.online for a product bundle listed under its name. The listing was priced well below the rate on the company’s own website, desikhazanay.com. When the parcel arrived, it did not contain a Desi Khazanay product; instead, it held a different, unrelated item that had been marketed under the Desi Khazanay brand.

The company also found that swags.online had been running paid advertisements on Meta platforms using video footage originally recorded and posted by Desi Khazanay on its own channels, without permission to reuse it.

Company Response

Desi Khazanay has published a short list of details that distinguish an order placed through its official channels from one placed elsewhere under its name:

Every genuine Desi Khazanay parcel is shipped through the courier service TCS and dispatched from Lahore. It arrives in a one-sided, transparent flyer printed with the company’s logo. The company’s only verified customer contact number is 0300-1171789, and its only authorized website is desikhazanay.com. Orders priced far below the company’s listed rates, or arriving through unfamiliar couriers or contact numbers, should not be assumed genuine.

A company representative said the goal of publishing these details is to give customers a quick way to check an order themselves, rather than relying on the seller’s word. The company said it is continuing to monitor for further instances of impersonation across other platforms.

What Affected Customers Can Do

Customers who purchased what they believed was a Desi Khazanay product from swags.online, or from any source other than desikhazanay.com, and received something different are being asked to keep their order confirmation, packaging, and the item itself as evidence. They are encouraged to contact Desi Khazanay directly to report the order. For those who want to file a formal complaint, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency operates a Cyber Crime Wing (NR3C) that handles online fraud reports, reachable through www.nr3c.gov.pk or the national helpline 1991.

Background

Brand impersonation on social media and online marketplaces has become a recurring issue for growing e-commerce sellers in Pakistan, where a new storefront can be set up quickly using copied photos, videos, and product descriptions. Consumer protection groups have generally advised shoppers to check a seller’s official website and contact details before completing a purchase, especially when a price looks unusually low compared to the original brand.

About Desi Khazanay

Desi Khazanay is a Lahore-based online retailer selling natural wellness and hair care products through desikhazanay.com, with delivery service across Pakistan.

Media Contact

Manmeet Singh Desi Khazanay contact@desikhazanay.com +92 300 1171789 https://desikhazanay.com