Pompeii3 Launches Summer Gift Event, Offering Up to 50% Off Fine Diamond Jewelry

Vernon Hills, IL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Pompeii3 Inc, a US-based online fine diamond jewelry retailer, today announced the launch of its Summer Gift Event, a sitewide promotion offering discounts of up to 50 percent across engagement rings, wedding bands, and diamond jewelry.

The event, live now at Summer Gift Event Special [Pompeii3.com], covers a wide range of the retailer’s catalog, including diamond eternity bands, gemstone pieces, and men’s and women’s wedding rings. Select items are discounted from full retail price by as much as half, including pieces such as a baguette-designed 14K gold anniversary band and multi-carat diamond eternity ring sets.

Alongside the sale, Pompeii3 is running a companion offer for new customers: shoppers who sign up can unlock $100 off their first purchase of $1,000 or more, stacking additional savings onto an already discounted sitewide event.

“Our goal has always been to make fine diamond jewelry accessible without cutting corners on quality,” said Chris Tags, owner of Pompeii3. “The Summer Gift Event lets customers shop pieces they’ve had on their list, whether that’s an engagement ring or an anniversary gift, at a price point that actually makes sense right now.”

Pompeii3 has built its business model around direct-to-consumer pricing, sourcing and manufacturing jewelry without third-party markups. The company states this structure is what allows it to run promotions like the Summer Gift Event without compromising on diamond quality or certification standards. Every piece sold through the promotion carries the same grading and craftsmanship standards as the retailer’s regular catalog.

The Summer Gift Event arrives during a period of broader change in the diamond industry, with fine jewelry retailers nationwide adjusting pricing strategies amid shifting consumer demand between natural and lab-grown diamonds. Pompeii3 offers both options across its collections, giving shoppers flexibility to choose based on budget and preference.

In addition to the discount, all orders placed during the promotion include the retailer’s standard free shipping and easy returns policy, along with financing options for larger purchases through its “Enjoy Now, Pay Later” program.

The Summer Gift Event is running for a limited time, with select styles subject to availability as inventory sells through at discounted pricing.

About Pompeii3

Pompeii3 is a US-based online jewelry retailer with a legacy dating back to 1919, specializing in engagement rings, wedding bands, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry. Based in Vernon Hills, Illinois, Pompeii3 combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to deliver high-quality, affordable diamond jewelry, selling directly to customers online to eliminate middleman costs. The company ships worldwide and is known for its focus on customer satisfaction and secure shopping.

Media Contact

Chris Tags Pompeii3 Inc 945 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, United States Phone: +1 (847) 367-7022 Email: support@pompeii3.com Website: https://www.pompeii3.com/